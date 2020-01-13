Dani Sordo’s consistent performance will help Hyundai to defend the title

Dani Sordo and co-driver Carlos del Barrio will be entering selected events of 2020 to help their team Hyundai Motorsport with defending the manufactrures’ title, sharing the teams’ third car with Sébastien Loeb.

Sordo is one of WRC’s most seasoned drivers, he started a career in motorsport with motocross, karting and hill-climbing before making his rally debut in 2001. He made his WRC debut at the Spanish round with a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII in 2003 and did his first full-season in WRC with Kronos Racing in 2005.

Between years 2007 and 2010 he drove for Citroën Total WRT and took several podium finishes, before stepping down part-time from rally and returned back with the team in 2013 where he also took his maiden WRC victory in Germany. Sordo joined Hyundai Motorsport on their debut season in 2014 and took his first victory for the team last year in Sardinia.

Sordo is very pleased to have the opportunity to continue with the team, he is aiming to get the best results with the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC car and he will be helping the team to secure the second consecutive title.

“To have the opportunity to continue my WRC career with Hyundai Motorsport is very special. We have shared many happy memories over the years, including our victory in Sardinia – a day that I will never forget!” explained Sordo.

“Each new season is like a fresh start and it’s never easy to predict one rally to the next. We will just take our events one by one, aiming to get the best out of ourselves and the car, as we try to secure a second consecutive title for the team.” Sordo added.