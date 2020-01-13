Loeb is back for a second season with Hyundai Motorsport

Nine-time FIA World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena are back for their second season with Hyundai Motorsport, sharing the third car together with Daniel Sordo.

Loeb is WRC’s most decorated and revered driver, he has amassed nine championship titles in an illustrious career over the past two decades. He made his WRC debut in 1999 at the Spanish round in a Citroën Saxo Kit Car, and joined Citroën in 2002 for his full-season campaign in WRC where he took his maiden victory in Germany same year.

Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

He took his first drivers’ title in 2004 and continued to dominate with eight more titles in the years to come, he parted away from full-time rallying in 2013 when he decided to do a full-season in the FIA GT Championship with his own team Sébastien Loeb Racing and joined later with Citroën’s WTCC team in 2014 and 2015.

He made his rallycross debut with Hansen Motorsport in 2012 at X Games in Los Angeles where he won the final, he joined back with the team and Peugeot Sport to take part in full-season campaigns between 2016 and 2018 in FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Loeb came back to WRC with Citroën Racing in 2018 by doing three rallies and he won the Spanish round that year, he joined Hyundai Motorsport last year for a six-rally campaign and took a podium finish at Rally Chile.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

“I had a very enjoyable first season with the team in 2019; the podium in Chile was the highlight but we were able to make some improvements during the year which we hope to use to our advantage during 2020.” said Loeb.

“We have another campaign of selected events, which will play to our strengths and allow us to play an important role in the title chase. There are some interesting new events on the calendar, so I look forward to some classic routes and some new challenges.” Loeb added.