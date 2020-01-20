Deividas Jocius ready for WRC debut with M-Sport

40-years-old Lithuanian Deividas Jocius makes his WRC class debut in Rallye Monte-Carlo, he has previous experience in the lower classes of WRC but this will mark his first in the WRC class.

At the age of ten, Jocius first tested a go-kart as he looked to enter motorsport, but that wasn’t for him. Instead, he started as a mechanic for rally drivers, before he started to drive in rallies at the age of 18.

He started his rally career in a Volkswagen Golf, a few years later he switched to a Ford Escort MK2 for two season before later changing to a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX in 2006. In total, the Lithuanian has run around 90 rallies, many in his home coutry, especially in the Mitsubishi.

Jocius made his WRC rally debut in 2008 at Wales Rally GB, then wasn’t seen again until Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2017. In 2018 he made four starts in the WRC at Rallye Monte-Carlo, Rally Sweden, Rally Guanajuato Mexico and Tour de Corse, and last year only took part in Rally Guanajuato Mexico.

Last year in Spain he completed a test programme with M-Sport, 20 miles on gravel and asphalt.

Jocius lives in Cannes, not far from Monte-Carlo and Monaco which gives knowledge for him about the weather conditions that occur in the mountains of Monte-Carlo.

On Sunday (19 January) he took part in a pre-event test with the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC.

Jocius is now ready for the first two WRC rounds for M-Sport in a Ford Fiesta WRC, but more are waiting around the corner. The Lithuanian is working on an expanded programme and is hoping to present more about his future plans soon.