Dirt Rally 2.0 – Colin McRae’s FLAT OUT pack due on 24 March

Codemasters have announced the final DLC for its successful rally game Dirt Rally 2.0 which will feature the highlights of Colin McRae’s career in rallying to mark the 25th anniversary of his outstanding season in 1995 that saw him take the FIA World Rally championship title.

The latest DLC will feature a new location in Scotland near Perth and Kinross with 12 stages, a Subaru Impreza S4 and a Subaru Legacy RS.

Rally fans can challenge themselves with all-new 40 scenarios that spanning McRae’s career all from his early days in the Mini Cooper S, Peugeot 205 GTI and Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth to the glory days with the Subarus and Ford Fiesta WRC ’01. The scenarios will be split across four tiers and take you through the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

“DiRT Rally 2.0 has been a wild and exciting ride, and the ‘FLAT OUT’ pack is the perfect way to conclude the journey,” Ross Gowing, Dirt Rally 2.0 Game Director at Codemasters said.

“It’s 25 years since Colin became World Champion and the content is our tribute to the greatest rally driver of his generation.”

The new Colin McRae FLAT OUT pack DLC will be launched on 24 March on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. Players who have purchased either the Dirt Rally 2.0 Deluxe Edition or any full season pack will be receiving the Colin McRae DLC for free from 24 March as a digital download on all platforms.