Double R Racing sign Benjamin Pedersen for 2020 British F3 campaign

Double R Racing have signed Benjamin Pedersen for the 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship campaign as they set their sights on chmpionship glory.

Stepping into the shoes of Johnathan Hoggard, the dual Danish-American national has shown himself to be a proven race winner by virtue of his superb drive at Silverstone last year while driving for Douglas Motorsport.

As he joins Fortec Motorsports, Pedersen is confident of mounting a major championship bid as he hopes to build on a solid maiden season in the British single-seater racing series.

“I feel very confident we can have a strong and successful year now that I have a year under my belt in the UK from last season, with track and car knowledge.



“The whole Double R team was extremely impressive during initial testing and I’m very excited to work with this passionate, successful and incredibly professional team on a daily basis at the factory and, of course, come race time!”



For 2020, the championship has introduced an upgraded package for the chassis provided by Tattus, with enhanced features and an electrical upgrade in a bid to improve upon the already impressive reliability from last year.

Pedersen dovetailled his British F3 campaign with a part-time season in the Formula 3 Americas Championship, finishing runnerup to proven American single-seater star Dakota Dickerson despite missing six races. He claimed seven wins, 11 podiums and three poles along the way in an impressive showing despite prioritising his British F3 season.

Delighted to secure Pedersen’s signature for the new season, Double R team principal Anthony Hieatt said: “Benjamin showed some impressive pace last season in his first year in Britain, and we’ve been impressed with what we’ve seen so far in testing. With a full year of experience in the championship under his belt, and having learnt all of the tracks, he should be a driver to watch.



“You can’t underestimate the importance of experience at this level, so we’ve got high hopes for the new season and we’re determined to mount a challenge to be back on top in the championship. We will definitely be back with three cars again, and it’s fantastic news to be able to confirm Benjamin so early in the New Year.”

The 2020 British F3 Championship will feature a total of eight race weekends and 24 races, with the season-opener once again taking place at Oulton Park in Cheshire on April 11-13 with the season finale at Donington Park on 19-20 September.



