Elfyn Evans Ahead of Rallye Monte-Carlo: “I’ve Got a Good Feeling in The Car”

Elfyn Evans says he’s “excited about the season ahead” as he prepares to make his Toyota GAZOO Racing debut on Rallye Monte-Carlo next weekend.

Evans moves to the Japanese manufacturer team after spending his entire World Rally Championship career to date at M-Sport Ford and the Welshman is reunited with former teammate Sebastien Ogier and also Kalle Rovanperä in the new-look line-up for the 2020 season.

Talking ahead of his first appearance behind the wheel of the Yaris WRC, Evans said: “I’m looking forward to Rallye Monte-Carlo and my first event with Toyota. This is the first time in my WRC career that I’ve changed teams, but everybody’s been very welcoming and I’ve got a good feeling in the car, so I’m excited about the season ahead.”

“My first time driving the Yaris WRC was in our test for the Monte in December, and quite quickly I was able to get a nice feeling and some good confidence. On this event the challenge is always the range of conditions you can possibly face. When you’re setting up the car, you need something that gives you confidence and I think we’ve got some good options with that in mind.”

Evans has a relatively poor history results wise on Rallye Monte-Carlo with a best result of sixth which he achieved in 2014, 2017 and 2018 while 12 months ago, he retired from the event after sliding off the road and down a bank.

2020 Rallye Monte-Carlo takes place between January 23-26.