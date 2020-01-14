Entry list for Rallye Monte Carlo released

88 drivers have applied to enter for the first round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship that starts in Rallye Monte Carlo in 2 weeks.
There are 11 drivers entered in the WRC class where Hyundai Motorsport’s Ott Tänak, Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Loeb will be competing. Toyota Gazoo Racing is entering with Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanperä and Katsuta Takamoto. For M-Sport, there will be three cars with Esapekka Lappi, Teemu Suninen and Gus Greensmith.
Five drivers will start in the new WRC2 class, where now the factory team is seen, Mads Østberg drives for Citroën Racing which has only one car enter. For both Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford there will be two drivers each, at Hyundai you can see two newcomers of Russian driver Nikolay Gryazin and Norwegian Ole Christian Veiby which have signed contracts with the team. At M-Sport there will be Adrien Fourmaux and Rhys Yates driving for the team.
13 drivers are entered in the new R5 class of WRC3 for privateers, with five Citroen C3 R5 cars of Yoann Bonato, Eric Camilli, Nicolas Ciamin, Yohan Rossel and Jose Maria Lopes. Three Hyundai i20 R5 cars with Stephana Sarrazin, Umberto Scandola and Andrea Nucita.
In the Škoda Fabia R5 cars there are Paulo Nobre, Grégoire Munster, Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz, Enrico Brazzoli and in a Ford Fiesta R5 there is only Massimo Pedretti entered.
15 cars are entered in the Rally 2 class, i.e R4 and R5 cars outside the WRC classes where Oliver Solberg is seen in the VW Polo GTI R5. Olivier Burri and Nicolas Latil are also in with a Polo GTI R5 each. New for 2020 will be the debut for R4 cars with Ermanno Dionisio who will be driving a Dacia Sandero R4 and Raphael Astier in a Fiat 500X R4. Alone in the R-GT class is Luc Caprasse with the Abarth 124 Rally.
2020 Rallye Monte Carlo Entry List
|#
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Car / Team
|Class
|Bernardi Florian
|Bellotto Victor
|Renault Clio RSR Rally 5
|Course car
|8
|Tänak Ott
|Järveoja Martin
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|WRC
|11
|Neuville Thierry
|Gilsoul Nicolas
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|WRC
|17
|Ogier Sébastien
|Ingrassia Julien
|Toyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|WRC
|33
|Evans Elfyn
|Martin Scott
|Toyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|WRC
|3
|Suninen Teemu
|Lehtinen Jarmo
|Ford Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT
|WRC
|4
|Lappi Esapekka
|Ferm Janne
|Ford Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT
|WRC
|9
|Loeb Sébastien
|Elena Daniel
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|WRC
|69
|Rovanperä Kalle
|Halttunen Jonne
|Toyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|WRC
|44
|Greensmith Gus
|Edmondson Elliott
|Ford Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT
|WRC
|18
|Katsuta Takamoto
|Barritt Daniel
|Toyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|WRC
|20
|Østberg Mads
|Eriksen Torstein
|Citroën C3 R5
PH Sport
|WRC 2
|21
|Gryazin Nikolay
|Fedorov Yaroslav
|Hyundai i20 R5
Hyundai Motorsport N
|WRC 2
|22
|Veiby Ole Christian
|Andersson Jonas
|Hyundai i20 R5
Hyundai Motorsport N
|WRC 2
|23
|Fourmaux Adrien
|Jamoul Renaud
|Ford Fiesta R5 MkII
M-Sport Ford WRT
|WRC 2
|24
|Yates Rhys
|Morgan James
|Ford Fiesta R5 MkII
M-Sport Ford WRT
|WRC 2
|25
|Nobre Paulo
|Morales Gabriel
|Škoda Fabia R5
|WRC 3
|26
|Bonato Yoann
|Boulloud Benjamin
|Citroën C3 R5
|WRC 3
|27
|Camilli Eric
|Buresi François-Xavier
|Citroën C3 R5
|WRC 3
|28
|Ciamin Nicolas
|Roche Yannick
|Citroën C3 R5
|WRC 3
|29
|Pedro
|Baldaccini Emanuele
|Ford Fiesta R5 MkII
|WRC 3
|30
|Munster Grégoire
|Louka Louis
|Škoda Fabia R5
|WRC 3
|31
|Rossel Yohan
|Fulcrand Benoît
|Citroën C3 R5
PH Sport
|WRC 3
|32
|Sarrazin Stéphane
|Parent Kévin
|Hyundai i20 R5
|WRC 3
|34
|Scandola Umberto
|D’Amore Guido
|Hyundai i20 R5
|WRC 3
|35
|Nucita Andrea
|Di Caro Bernardo
|Hyundai i20 R5
|WRC 3
|36
|Díaz-Aboitiz Miguel
|Sanjuan De Eusebio Diego
|Škoda Fabia R5
|WRC 3
|37
|Brazzoli Enrico
|Barone Maurizio
|Škoda Fabia R5
|WRC 3
|38
|López Pepe
|Rozada Borja
|Citroën C3 R5
|WRC 3
|39
|Caprasse Luc
|Herman Renaud
|Abarth 124 Rally RGT
|RGT Cup
|40
|Jocius Deividas
|Varža Mindaugas
|Ford Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT
|41
|Solberg Oliver
|Johnston Aaron
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|42
|Burri Olivier
|Levratti Anderson
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|43
|Gino Alessandro
|Ravera Marco Simone
|Škoda Fabia R5 evo
|45
|Baffoun Philippe
|Maurin Mathieu
|Ford Fiesta R5 MkII
|46
|Boland Eamonn
|Morrissey Michael Joseph
|Ford Fiesta R5
|47
|Latil Nicolas
|Roche Romain
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|48
|Miele Mauro
|Beltrame Luca
|Škoda Fabia R5
|49
|Vossen Henk
|Berkhof Erwin
|Ford Fiesta R5
|50
|Arengi Bentivoglio Fabrizio
|Bosi Massimiliano
|Škoda Fabia R5
|51
|Prosdocimo Alessandro
|Zanet Marsha Loredana
|Peugeot 208 T16
|52
|Dionisio Ermanno
|Grimaldi Fabio
|Dacia Sandero R4
|53
|Ganguet Christophe
|Frison Emmanuel
|Ford Fiesta R5
|54
|Astier Raphaël
|Vauclare Frédéric
|Fiat MR 500X R4
|55
|Sias Franck
|Mathias Olivier
|Škoda Fabia R5 evo
|56
|Pierrat Bertrand
|Chevalier Aurélia
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|57
|Filippi Eric
|Mazotti Francis
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|58
|Lemaire Martin
|Barboni Philippe
|Citroën DS3 R3T
|59
|Dizier Grégory
|Dizier Sophy
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|60
|Grandordy Franck
|Vincent Patrice
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|61
|Ramoino Domenico
|Banaudi Bruno
|Renault Clio R3
|62
|Vuistiner Ismaël
|Kummer Florinne
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|63
|Carminati Boris
|Lacruz Marine
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|64
|Caradec Jérémy
|Amoros Cédric
|Renault Clio R3
|65
|Somaschini Rachele
|Lombardi Chiara
|Citroën DS3 R3T
|66
|Vialle Lilian
|Ghirardello Manuel
|Renault Clio R3
|67
|Poizot Thibaut
|Grand Marion
|Renault Clio R3
|68
|Johnston Sean
|Kihurani Alexander
|Peugeot 208 R2
|70
|Ribaudo Tony
|Degrange Julien
|Peugeot 208 R2
|71
|Desmoulins Olivier
|Delaplanche Vincent
|Peugeot 208 R2
|72
|Dessi Marc
|Dessi Pamela
|Peugeot 208 R2
|73
|Althaus Sacha
|Zbinden Lisiane
|Peugeot 208 R2
|74
|Pavlidis Nikos
|Harryman Allan
|Peugeot 208 R2
|75
|Rota Rémy
|Escartefigue Jules
|Peugeot 208 R2
|76
|Eouzan Pascal
|Eouzan Pascale
|Peugeot 208 R2
|77
|Dolce Renaud
|Giroud Quentin
|Peugeot 208 R2
|78
|Juanico Mathias
|Pascaud Loris
|Peugeot 208 R2
|79
|Ducreux Michel
|Raoult Anthony
|Peugeot 208 R2
|80
|Dorche Romain
|Bourreau Raphaël
|Peugeot 208 R2
|81
|Jaussaud Laure
|Trinquier-Escartefigue Julie
|Renault Twingo RS R2
|82
|László Zoltán
|Begala Tamás
|Ford Fiesta R2T
|83
|Lefèbvre Thibault
|Barbier Patricia
|Peugeot 208 R2
|84
|Cartagena Julien
|Aubery Anthony
|Peugeot 208 R2
|85
|Cartier Victor
|Margaillan Mathilde
|Ford Fiesta R2T
|86
|Oberti Damien
|Escartefigue Thomas
|Peugeot 208 R2
|87
|Covi Carlo
|Lorigiola Michela
|Ford Fiesta R2T19
|88
|Jaussaud Bernard
|Jaussaud Carine
|Renault Twingo RS R2
|89
|Michellier Gilles
|Richard Christophe
|Peugeot 208 R2
|90
|Gatti Jean-Pierre
|Belleville René
|Peugeot 208 R2
|91
|Martin Baptiste
|Troin Julie
|Renault Twingo RS R1
|92
|Jerusalmi Jean-Marc
|Luthen Guillaume
|Renault Twingo RS R1
|93
|Cusimano Alain
|Massin Emilie
|Renault Twingo RS R1
|94
|Garcin Christopher
|Nicoulau Florian
|Ford Fiesta R1T19
|95
|Boisseranc Mickael
|Comte-Rolland Chloé
|Ford Fiesta R2T National
|96
|Desbordes Richard
|Desbordes Steven
|Citroën DS3 R1
|97
|Villy Ronald
|Villy Jonathan
|Citroën DS3 R1
|98
|Berard Christophe
|Bernabo Christophe
|Ford Fiesta R2T National
|99
|Lartillier Thierry
|Lemoine Christophe
|Renault Twingo RS R1
|100
|Duhamel Benjamin
|Szys Solenne
|Renault Twingo RS R1