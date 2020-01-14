FIA World Rally ChampionshipWRC2WRC3

Entry list for Rallye Monte Carlo released

written by Pontus Lindroos
88 drivers have applied to enter for the first round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship that starts in Rallye Monte Carlo in 2 weeks.

There are 11 drivers entered in the WRC class where Hyundai Motorsport’s Ott Tänak, Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Loeb will be competing. Toyota Gazoo Racing is entering with Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanperä and Katsuta Takamoto. For M-Sport, there will be three cars with Esapekka Lappi, Teemu Suninen and Gus Greensmith.

Five drivers will start in the new WRC2 class, where now the factory team is seen, Mads Østberg drives for Citroën Racing which has only one car enter. For both Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford there will be two drivers each, at Hyundai you can see two newcomers of Russian driver Nikolay Gryazin and Norwegian Ole Christian Veiby which have signed contracts with the team. At M-Sport there will be Adrien Fourmaux and Rhys Yates driving for the team.

13 drivers are entered in the new R5 class of WRC3 for privateers, with five Citroen C3 R5 cars of Yoann Bonato, Eric Camilli, Nicolas Ciamin, Yohan Rossel and Jose Maria Lopes. Three Hyundai i20 R5 cars with Stephana Sarrazin, Umberto Scandola and Andrea Nucita.
In the Škoda Fabia R5 cars there are Paulo Nobre, Grégoire Munster, Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz, Enrico Brazzoli and in a Ford Fiesta R5 there is only Massimo Pedretti entered.

15 cars are entered in the Rally 2 class, i.e R4 and R5 cars outside the WRC classes where Oliver Solberg is seen in the VW Polo GTI R5. Olivier Burri and Nicolas Latil are also in with a Polo GTI R5 each. New for 2020 will be the debut for R4 cars with Ermanno Dionisio who will be driving a Dacia Sandero R4 and Raphael Astier in a Fiat 500X R4. Alone in the R-GT class is Luc Caprasse with the Abarth 124 Rally.

#DriverCo-DriverCar / TeamClass
Bernardi FlorianBellotto VictorRenault Clio RSR Rally 5Course car
8Tänak OttJärveoja MartinHyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT		WRC
11Neuville ThierryGilsoul NicolasHyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT		WRC
17Ogier SébastienIngrassia JulienToyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT		WRC
33Evans ElfynMartin ScottToyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT		WRC
3Suninen TeemuLehtinen JarmoFord Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT		WRC
4Lappi EsapekkaFerm JanneFord Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT		WRC
9Loeb SébastienElena DanielHyundai i20 Coupe WRC
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT		WRC
69Rovanperä KalleHalttunen JonneToyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT		WRC
44Greensmith GusEdmondson ElliottFord Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT		WRC
18Katsuta TakamotoBarritt DanielToyota Yaris WRC
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT		WRC
20Østberg MadsEriksen TorsteinCitroën C3 R5
PH Sport		WRC 2
21Gryazin NikolayFedorov YaroslavHyundai i20 R5
Hyundai Motorsport N		WRC 2
22Veiby Ole ChristianAndersson JonasHyundai i20 R5
Hyundai Motorsport N		WRC 2
23Fourmaux AdrienJamoul RenaudFord Fiesta R5 MkII
M-Sport Ford WRT		WRC 2
24Yates RhysMorgan JamesFord Fiesta R5 MkII
M-Sport Ford WRT		WRC 2
25Nobre PauloMorales GabrielŠkoda Fabia R5WRC 3
26Bonato YoannBoulloud BenjaminCitroën C3 R5WRC 3
27Camilli EricBuresi François-XavierCitroën C3 R5WRC 3
28Ciamin NicolasRoche YannickCitroën C3 R5WRC 3
29PedroBaldaccini EmanueleFord Fiesta R5 MkIIWRC 3
30Munster GrégoireLouka LouisŠkoda Fabia R5WRC 3
31Rossel YohanFulcrand BenoîtCitroën C3 R5
PH Sport		WRC 3
32Sarrazin StéphaneParent KévinHyundai i20 R5WRC 3
34Scandola UmbertoD’Amore GuidoHyundai i20 R5WRC 3
35Nucita AndreaDi Caro BernardoHyundai i20 R5WRC 3
36Díaz-Aboitiz MiguelSanjuan De Eusebio DiegoŠkoda Fabia R5WRC 3
37Brazzoli EnricoBarone MaurizioŠkoda Fabia R5WRC 3
38López PepeRozada BorjaCitroën C3 R5WRC 3
39Caprasse LucHerman RenaudAbarth 124 Rally RGTRGT Cup
40Jocius DeividasVarža MindaugasFord Fiesta WRC
M-Sport Ford WRT
41Solberg OliverJohnston AaronVolkswagen Polo GTI R5
42Burri OlivierLevratti AndersonVolkswagen Polo GTI R5
43Gino AlessandroRavera Marco SimoneŠkoda Fabia R5 evo
45Baffoun PhilippeMaurin MathieuFord Fiesta R5 MkII
46Boland EamonnMorrissey Michael JosephFord Fiesta R5
47Latil NicolasRoche RomainVolkswagen Polo GTI R5
48Miele MauroBeltrame LucaŠkoda Fabia R5
49Vossen HenkBerkhof ErwinFord Fiesta R5
50Arengi Bentivoglio FabrizioBosi MassimilianoŠkoda Fabia R5
51Prosdocimo AlessandroZanet Marsha LoredanaPeugeot 208 T16
52Dionisio ErmannoGrimaldi FabioDacia Sandero R4
53Ganguet ChristopheFrison EmmanuelFord Fiesta R5
54Astier RaphaëlVauclare FrédéricFiat MR 500X R4
55Sias FranckMathias OlivierŠkoda Fabia R5 evo
56Pierrat BertrandChevalier AuréliaVolkswagen Polo GTI R5
57Filippi EricMazotti FrancisRenault Clio RS R3T
58Lemaire MartinBarboni PhilippeCitroën DS3 R3T
59Dizier GrégoryDizier SophyRenault Clio RS R3T
60Grandordy FranckVincent PatriceRenault Clio RS R3T
61Ramoino DomenicoBanaudi BrunoRenault Clio R3
62Vuistiner IsmaëlKummer FlorinneRenault Clio RS R3T
63Carminati BorisLacruz MarineRenault Clio RS R3T
64Caradec JérémyAmoros CédricRenault Clio R3
65Somaschini RacheleLombardi ChiaraCitroën DS3 R3T
66Vialle LilianGhirardello ManuelRenault Clio R3
67Poizot ThibautGrand MarionRenault Clio R3
68Johnston SeanKihurani AlexanderPeugeot 208 R2
70Ribaudo TonyDegrange JulienPeugeot 208 R2
71Desmoulins OlivierDelaplanche VincentPeugeot 208 R2
72Dessi MarcDessi PamelaPeugeot 208 R2
73Althaus SachaZbinden LisianePeugeot 208 R2
74Pavlidis NikosHarryman AllanPeugeot 208 R2
75Rota RémyEscartefigue JulesPeugeot 208 R2
76Eouzan PascalEouzan PascalePeugeot 208 R2
77Dolce RenaudGiroud QuentinPeugeot 208 R2
78Juanico MathiasPascaud LorisPeugeot 208 R2
79Ducreux MichelRaoult AnthonyPeugeot 208 R2
80Dorche RomainBourreau RaphaëlPeugeot 208 R2
81Jaussaud LaureTrinquier-Escartefigue JulieRenault Twingo RS R2
82László ZoltánBegala TamásFord Fiesta R2T
83Lefèbvre ThibaultBarbier PatriciaPeugeot 208 R2
84Cartagena JulienAubery AnthonyPeugeot 208 R2
85Cartier VictorMargaillan MathildeFord Fiesta R2T
86Oberti DamienEscartefigue ThomasPeugeot 208 R2
87Covi CarloLorigiola MichelaFord Fiesta R2T19
88Jaussaud BernardJaussaud CarineRenault Twingo RS R2
89Michellier GillesRichard ChristophePeugeot 208 R2
90Gatti Jean-PierreBelleville RenéPeugeot 208 R2
91Martin BaptisteTroin JulieRenault Twingo RS R1
92Jerusalmi Jean-MarcLuthen GuillaumeRenault Twingo RS R1
93Cusimano AlainMassin EmilieRenault Twingo RS R1
94Garcin ChristopherNicoulau FlorianFord Fiesta R1T19
95Boisseranc MickaelComte-Rolland ChloéFord Fiesta R2T National
96Desbordes RichardDesbordes StevenCitroën DS3 R1
97Villy RonaldVilly JonathanCitroën DS3 R1
98Berard ChristopheBernabo ChristopheFord Fiesta R2T National
99Lartillier ThierryLemoine ChristopheRenault Twingo RS R1
100Duhamel BenjaminSzys SolenneRenault Twingo RS R1
