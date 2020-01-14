Entry list for Rallye Monte Carlo released

88 drivers have applied to enter for the first round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship that starts in Rallye Monte Carlo in 2 weeks.

There are 11 drivers entered in the WRC class where Hyundai Motorsport’s Ott Tänak, Thierry Neuville and Sébastien Loeb will be competing. Toyota Gazoo Racing is entering with Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanperä and Katsuta Takamoto. For M-Sport, there will be three cars with Esapekka Lappi, Teemu Suninen and Gus Greensmith.

Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Five drivers will start in the new WRC2 class, where now the factory team is seen, Mads Østberg drives for Citroën Racing which has only one car enter. For both Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford there will be two drivers each, at Hyundai you can see two newcomers of Russian driver Nikolay Gryazin and Norwegian Ole Christian Veiby which have signed contracts with the team. At M-Sport there will be Adrien Fourmaux and Rhys Yates driving for the team.

Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

13 drivers are entered in the new R5 class of WRC3 for privateers, with five Citroen C3 R5 cars of Yoann Bonato, Eric Camilli, Nicolas Ciamin, Yohan Rossel and Jose Maria Lopes. Three Hyundai i20 R5 cars with Stephana Sarrazin, Umberto Scandola and Andrea Nucita.

In the Škoda Fabia R5 cars there are Paulo Nobre, Grégoire Munster, Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz, Enrico Brazzoli and in a Ford Fiesta R5 there is only Massimo Pedretti entered.

Credit: ERC

15 cars are entered in the Rally 2 class, i.e R4 and R5 cars outside the WRC classes where Oliver Solberg is seen in the VW Polo GTI R5. Olivier Burri and Nicolas Latil are also in with a Polo GTI R5 each. New for 2020 will be the debut for R4 cars with Ermanno Dionisio who will be driving a Dacia Sandero R4 and Raphael Astier in a Fiat 500X R4. Alone in the R-GT class is Luc Caprasse with the Abarth 124 Rally.

2020 Rallye Monte Carlo Entry List