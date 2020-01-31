ERC driver Černý debuts in Euro RX Super1600 this season

The FIA European Rally and Czech Rally Champion Jan Černý will make his rallycross debut this season driving in a front-wheel-drive Škoda Citigo from Pajr Motorsport in the Super1600 class.

Černý has been competing in rally recently in the Czech Republic Championship and in the European Championship. However, he has experience with rallycross, in which he raced at the beginning of his racing career at the age of twelve.

“I have been watching the World and European rallycross for a long time, this season I will be in the front row thanks to cooperation with the Pajr Motorsport team,” Černý told Rallycross.cz.

“There was a great offer to participate in the European Rallycross Championship in the Super 1600 class. Given my plans this year, I didn’t have to think a minute. I am really looking forward to new cooperation and the whole project is a huge challenge for me. There is no doubt about the quality of the championship. I expect a lot of interesting door-to-door fights that I have to learn a little”

Černý will use the same Škoda Citigo as his fellow driver Tomáš Krejčík used in Euro RX last season, where the unusual car was highly competitive against the others.

“Rallycross was an excellent preparation for the rally, just because I was able to drive my car legally at the age of 12 and thanks to the alternate track surface I gained the necessary experience,” Černý continued.

“The base of the car is perfect. I was afraid that the engine would only run at high speed, and that the car would not have the necessary traction, but the opposite is true. We’ve tried several setup options and I’m starting to feel at home.”

“Overall, I am delighted with the huge and professional commitment of the whole team, which I did not know from rallycross and also how beautiful the car is driving. I can’t wait for the first race.” Černý added to his interview with Rallycross.cz.

“For the season 2020 we approached Jan Černý, with whom we agreed on further cooperation after passing the first acquaintance test. With our car that should complete the European Super 1600 Championship and help with the further development of the Škoda Citigo,” Tomáš Pajr, Team Principal told Rallycross.cz.

The Škoda Citigo car is prepared by LMP Racing and was tested in a two-day test in Sosnová. Before the start of the European Championship season in Barcelona, Spain, there will be several more tests to be held.