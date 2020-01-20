Esapekka Lappi – “Monte-Carlo is always a tricky start to the season”

Esapekka Lappi and co-driver Janne Ferm are both geared up for the start of the season on their first competitive outing with the Ford Fiesta MK8.

Lappi has contested the season-opener four times already and has knowledge of the event’s demanding stages, he is looking for a positive start to the season with his new team and car.

“Monte-Carlo is always a tricky start to the season, but I’m looking forward to getting started.” explained Lappi.

“Straight away the Fiesta felt very logical and easy to drive, and that always gives a driver a lot of confidence. I hope I’ll be able to use that confidence next week, but Monte is always a challenge and you never know what to expect.

“We had wet roads on the test and the car felt good in those changing conditions. But in Monte you can have wet roads, dry roads, icy roads, full snow, and sometimes all of that in the same stage! You have to give this rally a lot of respect, but that’s what we plan to do and we want to get this new partnership off to a strong start next week.”

Lappi became the WRC2 champion in 2016 driving in a Škoda Fabia R5 for Škoda Motorsport. In 2017 made his debut in WRC with Toyota Gazoo Racing, and won his home-event in Jyväskylä same year.

Last year the Finn drove for Citroën Racing and took a season-high second-place finish at the Rally of Turkey.