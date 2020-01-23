Evans – “I found a good feeling pretty much straight away”

Elfyn Evans who has been with M-Sport since his debut in WRC is now in a new team for this season and make his debut with the Toyota Yaris WRC this weekend. During the shakedown stage yesterday he showed that he already has a good feeling of the car when he set the third fastest time through the test.

The car worked well for him on the dry conditions at the 3.35-kilometre long shakedown stage at Gap in Monaco.

Evans hopes that the first tests of the rally this evening will be clear and dry, like it was on the shakedown yesterday.

“It was a really nice feeling to get started with the Yaris here in shakedown. I found a good feeling pretty much straight away,” Evans said.

“The car was working really well and I’m looking forward to getting going now. The shakedown was very dry to begin with, so I doubt it will be representative of the whole rally, but that’s typical Rallye Monte-Carlo.

“It would be nice if we can start the first stage with a clear, dry road, but I’m sure it will get interesting after that.”