Evans on Monte Carlo Podium: “We Can Build On It”

Elfyn Evans says that he “thought he had the potential to win the rally” after ending Rallye Monte Carlo in third.

The Welshman, making his Toyota debut after his winter move from M-Sport Ford, had been leading until Sunday morning when Thierry Neuville won all four stages to go on to take the victory, with Sebastien Ogier also leapfrogging him into second on the rally ending Power Stage.

Despite the setback, Evans was adamant of taking the positives away from the opening round of the season and said: “Obviously I feel a little bit disappointed today (Sunday) because I think we had the potential to win the rally. It’s difficult now because when you lead the rally, your expectations are raised and the win becomes the target of course. But it’s generally been a positive weekend.”

“Unfortunately, I didn’t quite the feeling that I needed today. I was pushing hard but the speed wasn’t coming so naturally. I wasn’t nailing every corner and that ultimately cost us the handful of seconds we missed out by. We still have a little bit of learning to do, but overall it’s not a bad start and we can build on it.”

Evans competed in Monte Carlo in something different than a M-Sport prepared car for the first time in his career last weekend and won four stages on his debut with the Japanese manufacturer.

The next round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Sweden, takes place between February 13-16.