F1 TV directors have more work to do – Pérez

Racing Point F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez has said he believes that Formula 1‘s TV directors have work to do if they are going to successfully capture the most exciting moments of a race weekend.

Pérez battled with McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating the Briton to tenth in the Drivers’ Championship. The move was not shown on the TV broadcast due to race winner Lewis Hamilton finishing his final lap.

Similarly, Norris’ team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. completed an overtake on the final lap, securing sixth on the Championship table, which was also not broadcast.

Pérez said he thought the difference between the teams is where the problem lies.

“The main problem, in my opinion, is a difference across teams,” said Pérez, speaking to Motorsport.com.

“When you see the racing in the midfield with the same tyres, with the same aero, with the same bullsh*t that we keep talking about every weekend, they get racing in the middle.

“It’s amazing. Yes. The problem is that they don’t show it on TV. I think that directors are not doing a great job. But the race in the midfield, it is unbelievable.”

He went on: “It’s a fantastic sport, but the viewers will be so happy to see a race like this – turn on the TV and you don’t know who’s going to win the race.

“Turn on the qualification, and you don’t know what’s going to be like the top five teams. That’s pretty encouraging to see. As a fan, I would like to I would love to see that,” said the Mexican.

Sainz Jr. has also criticised the lack of screen time midfield teams receive, stating in September that he wanted to “take action” having been part of a four-car tussle for eleventh near the end of the Singapore Grand Prix which wasn’t shown.

The Spaniard was asked about his pass on Renault F1 Team‘s Daniel Ricciardo, which was also not broadcast live.

“I hope they show it soon. If not then, obviously I’ve been disappointed before, I’m not going to talk too much about it but I think everyone has been talking about this sixth place midfield battle for a whole weekend and then the fight was down to a last lap,” said Sainz Jr.