FAQ: Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB

written by Vince Pettit
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport
Credit: Porsche GB

Learn more about the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB, the latest series to join the Porsche Pyramid for 2020.

What car does the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB use?

The series using identical Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cars that feature a 3.8-litre-flat-six engine delivering 425 hp to the rear wheels with the aid of a six-speed PDK gearbox.

What series is the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB racing with?

For 2020 the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB will race alongside the British Touring Car Championship on the ToCA package, British GT and Porsche Club GB.

What is the calendar for the 2020 Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB?

Rounds 1 & 2 – Silverstone (National) – 25/26 April – ToCA 
Rounds 3 & 4 – Silverstone GP – 6/7 June – British GT 
Rounds 5 & 6 – Donington Park GP – 20/21 June – British GT 
Rounds 7 & 8 – TBC – TBC – Porsche Club GB 
Rounds 9 & 10 – Croft – 15/16 August – ToCA 
Rounds 11 & 12 – Donington Park GP – 19/ 20 September – British GT

How many classes are there in the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge

For 2020 there is two classes, Pro and Am.

Where does the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB sit in the Porsche Pyramid?

The new championship bridges the gap between the Porsche Classic Boxster Cup and Porsche Carrera GB.

How much does a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cost?

Porsche Cars Great Britain, currently sell the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport at a cost of £131,100 ex. VAT and including delivery.

How much does it cost to race in the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB?

For 2020  the full-season entry is £12,000 + VAT.

Who should I contact if I want to race in the series?

Send an email to [email protected]

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

