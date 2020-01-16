FAQ: Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB

Learn more about the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB, the latest series to join the Porsche Pyramid for 2020.

What car does the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB use? The series using identical Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cars that feature a 3.8-litre-flat-six engine delivering 425 hp to the rear wheels with the aid of a six-speed PDK gearbox.

What series is the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB racing with? For 2020 the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB will race alongside the British Touring Car Championship on the ToCA package, British GT and Porsche Club GB.

What is the calendar for the 2020 Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB? Rounds 1 & 2 – Silverstone (National) – 25/26 April – ToCA

Rounds 3 & 4 – Silverstone GP – 6/7 June – British GT

Rounds 5 & 6 – Donington Park GP – 20/21 June – British GT

Rounds 7 & 8 – TBC – TBC – Porsche Club GB

Rounds 9 & 10 – Croft – 15/16 August – ToCA

Rounds 11 & 12 – Donington Park GP – 19/ 20 September – British GT

How many classes are there in the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge For 2020 there is two classes, Pro and Am.

Where does the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB sit in the Porsche Pyramid? The new championship bridges the gap between the Porsche Classic Boxster Cup and Porsche Carrera GB.

How much does a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cost? Porsche Cars Great Britain, currently sell the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport at a cost of £131,100 ex. VAT and including delivery.

How much does it cost to race in the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB? For 2020 the full-season entry is £12,000 + VAT.