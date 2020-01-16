FAQ: Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB

Learn more about the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB, the latest series to join the Porsche Pyramid for 2020.
The series using identical Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cars that feature a 3.8-litre-flat-six engine delivering 425 hp to the rear wheels with the aid of a six-speed PDK gearbox.
For 2020 the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge GB will race alongside the British Touring Car Championship on the ToCA package, British GT and Porsche Club GB.
Rounds 1 & 2 – Silverstone (National) – 25/26 April – ToCA
Rounds 3 & 4 – Silverstone GP – 6/7 June – British GT
Rounds 5 & 6 – Donington Park GP – 20/21 June – British GT
Rounds 7 & 8 – TBC – TBC – Porsche Club GB
Rounds 9 & 10 – Croft – 15/16 August – ToCA
Rounds 11 & 12 – Donington Park GP – 19/ 20 September – British GT
For 2020 there is two classes, Pro and Am.
The new championship bridges the gap between the Porsche Classic Boxster Cup and Porsche Carrera GB.
Porsche Cars Great Britain, currently sell the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport at a cost of £131,100 ex. VAT and including delivery.
For 2020 the full-season entry is £12,000 + VAT.
Send an email to [email protected]