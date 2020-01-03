Fourmaux Enters 2020 WRC2 with M-Sport Ford

Adrien Fourmaux will drive an M-Sport prepared Ford Fiesta MK2 R5 in the 2020 WRC2 championship, with a second driver for the team to be confirmed at next week’s Autosport International Show in Birmingham.

Fourmaux has risen through the rallying ranks in recent seasons and finished on the podium twice in his debut season of WRC2 on both Rallye Monte-Carlo and Wales Rally GB and the 24-year-old has also won the prestigious Rallye Jeunes and French Junior titles aboard a R2-spec Fiesta.

The Frenchman said on his move to the Cumbrian team: “I’m really proud to be representing M-Sport Ford in the WRC 2 Championship this year – especially as it comes just three years after my Rallye Jeunes victory and first ever rally. Over the past 25 years many French drivers have started their careers with the opportunities the FFSA built with Rallye Jeunes – and it gave me the chance to discover this fantastic sport.”

“Now I will be collaborating with M-Sport Ford – a team well known for their support and development of young drivers. I really want to succeed – both for myself, but also for people like Michelin and Yacco who have helped and supported me since the very beginning. This year I will contest a lot of rallies which I already know – and I hope that knowledge will help me challenge for the top results.”

Fourmaux took third on Wales Rally GB in WRC2 last season. Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Team Principal Richard Millener added: “I’ve not worked with Adrien before, but I have been following his progress and there’s no doubting his speed and potential behind the wheel.”

“This will be an important season for him with much still to learn, but I look forward to working with him and think we could see him challenging for the top results on a number of events. He’s ready to make his mark, and we plan to give him everything he needs to do that.”

Last season saw Fourmaux compete in both R2 and R5 spec Fiesta machinery and also competed on Rally Spain in the new generation MK2 model and will be joined by Renaud Jamoul in the co-driver’s seat.