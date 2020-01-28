FIA World Rally Championship

Fourmaux – “It’s been a bit of a frustrating event because we had very good pace all weekend”

by Pontus Lindroos
Adrien Fourmaux
Credit: M-Sport

Adrien Fourmaux, the French newcomer for M-Sport WRC2 team showed great pace this weekend as he drove his Ford Fiesta R5 MKII to a second-place finish in the new factory class for R5 cars at Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Taking an early lead, Fourmaux went on to secure seven fastest stage times but his hopes of victory were undone by two punctures, one at the second stage of Bayons – Bréziers on Thursday evening and a second puncture at Curbans – Venterol on Friday afternoon.

Fourmaux is already looking forward to the next round after his results at Monte-Carlo, at the rally which will take place at the snowy landscapes of Rally Sweden in Värmland.

 “It’s been a bit of a frustrating event because we had very good pace all weekend – and if you take all of the punctures that everyone had out of the equation then we would have been leading.

But that is rally and it’s just the way it goes sometimes. I’ve been really happy with the car and the team and now we just have to continue like this and keep fighting for the top results at the next events.” Fourmaux said.

M-Sport is now currently leading the manufacturers’ championship in the WRC2 class after the brilliant performance last weekend.

“We saw some fantastic pace from Adrien this weekend. Setting seven fastest stage times, he proved that he and the Fiesta R5 MkII had the pace to win but unfortunately he just didn’t have the luck.

One too many punctures meant he wasn’t victorious this time round, but he’s made his mark and I don’t think it will be too long before we see him on the top step of the podium.” Richard Millener, Team Principal said.

