George Russell open to F1 offers

ROKit Williams Racing lead driver George Russell has said he will consider team offers from more competitive F1 teams if they were to arrive, particularly from Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, a team which he is still under contract with as a junior driver.

“Every driver in Formula 1 wants to be world champion and is looking for that chance,” Russell told Auto Sport Web.

“Any driver who gets a call from Mercedes, including me, would have to consider it. Mercedes is the team that dominates F1 today,” Russell said.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead,” he insisted. “You risk not concentrating on the job at hand.

“If you continue to do a good job, you know that offers will come from somewhere. That’s why I focus on every race, every free practice. I know what I can do.

“Opportunities will come if you maximize your strengths in each and every session.”

Speaking about Williams progress with its 2020 machine, Russell is optimistic.

“There’s still time before the pre-season testing and we are still improving. At this point, we are on the right path.”