Grosjean wants to stay in F1 despite retirement rumours

Romain Grosjean has explained that he has thought about walking away from Formula 1 but said that he still has a hope to run near the front as he takes up another season with Haas F1 Team for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship.

Grosjean feels that he is still young compared to other drivers, as he is only thirty-three years old. Last season there was a big possibility of leaving F1 in place of Nico Hülkenberg, but he kept his place alongside Kevin Magnussen.

“Yes I already thought about it, as after Formula 1 I have a lot of plans. But 33 years old is still young. We can see Kimi [Raikkonen] who is 40-years-old and who is still driving very well,” Grosjean told F1only.fr.

After making his Formula 1 debut in 2009, Grosjean dropped back to GP2 and spent a year racing in the FIA GT1 World Championship. In 2011 he joined the Lotus Renault team as test driver before racing for them in the 2012 season.

Despite his poor form of recent years, Grosjean’s desire to race hasn’t waned, and he is hoping he can still find a competitive team to drive for before he retires from the sport.

“In any case, my idea, my desire for the moment, is to stay in Formula 1. To find a competitive car to be able to have fun at the front. If that’s the case, I will stay in Formula 1, because I like it because I like to travel, I like challenges and because it is my passion.”