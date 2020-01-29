Gryazin After Monte Debut: “We Achieved What We Wanted”

Nikolay Gryazin says he “gained valuable experience getting to know the car” after finishing his first Rallye Monte Carlo in third in WRC2.

Gryazin made his first appearance on the mixed-condition event with Hyundai Motorsport last weekend and the Russian driver was pleased with his result as he got to grips with the redeveloped 2020-spec i20 R5.

He said on his weekend: “I am pleased to finish our first rally with Hyundai Motorsport, especially considering this was our first time in Monte-Carlo with the Hyundai i20 R5. It was not an easy event with lots of muddy conditions, as well as ice, snow and slush. While it was tricky, we had a valuable experience getting to know the car.”

“We didn’t push too much, as our objective was to finish the rally and to take some points away, which we achieved. We also appreciate the support from the Russian fans, many of whom follow on WRC Plus. We will try to improve at the next event.”

Gryazin has been one of the most consistent R5 drivers around the world in recent years – he was runner up in the 2018 FIA European Rally Championship while last season entered what is now the WRC3 class and took the Rally Finland win on his way to fourth in the championship.

2020 sees him move up to the factory supported WRC2 class alongside teammate Ole Christian Veiby and he’ll enter a total of eight rounds throughout the season.

The next round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Sweden, takes place next month.