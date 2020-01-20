FIA World Rally Championship

Gus Greensmith – “There’s no other rally than gives me more satisfaction behind the wheel”

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Gus Greensmith
Credit: M-Sport

Gus Greensmith is the perfect example of Ford’s ‘Ladder of Opportunity’ in action, and nowhere is that more apparent than in his previous starts at Rallye Monte-Carlo.

In 2018 he got his first taste of the Monte-Carlo roads with the Ford Fiesta R2. Progressing to the Ford Fiesta R5 last year in WRC2, he claimed his maiden victory with an impressive performance.

Credit: M-Sport

This year he and co-driver Elliott Edmondson return to contest one of the most legendary events on the calendar with the M-Sport team.

Monte is a special one for me. It’s where I claimed my first victory, and there’s no other rally than gives me more satisfaction behind the wheel. Knowing that I will drive these amazing stages with the Ford Fiesta WRC this year is beyond my wildest dreams!” said Greensmith.
 
Everyone wants to win here, and the changing conditions make it one of the biggest challenges on the calendar. The smallest mistakes pay a heavy price, but I do think this is a strong event for me.

I’ve always relished tricky conditions, but experience is something you need here too. I’ll have to make up for that, and hope to produce a strong performance to kick off this 2020 season.” Greensmith added.

Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. I grew up in the paddocks and have always been highly passionate about rallycross since. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

