Hyundai reveal 2020 World Rally Championship challenger

The reigning manufacturers’ champion Hyundai Motorsport team have now revealed their 2020 car and their official line-up as they look to secure the titles this season with four well known drivers behind the steering wheels of the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC cars.

Ott Tänak who won the drivers’ championship of 2019 is the new face in the team and will join beside Thierry Neuville for a season-long campaign with Dani Sordo and Sébastien Loeb sharing the third car at selected events.

The team secured wins last year in Corsica, Argentina, Sardinia and Spain, but with a new-look to the 2020 calendar, the Hyundai Motorsport team will face new challenges as Safari Rally, New Zealand and Japan have been re-introduced to the calendar.

The Hyundai i20 Coupé cars improved during last season performance wise and they are looking to maintain the fighting on the top of the standings.

“We had a highly rewarding year across all areas of our business, including our first WRC title. It is a significant and meaningful achievement for Hyundai Motorsport, and something on which we want to build. For 2020, we hope to compete for both titles, fighting for victory at each round. I believe we have strong potential, not least with our new-look driver line-up.” Scott Noh, President of Hyundai Motorsport said.

“We had an extremely successful 2019, but the slate is wiped clean again as we prepare for 2020. Our aims for the coming season are clear: to fight for victory in each of the events on the calendar and to mount a challenge for the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles, “said Andrea Adamo, Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport.

“We know the ferocity of the competition will remain intense, so we have to make sure our technical package is as strong as possible. We have arguably one of the strongest crew line-ups in WRC with Thierry, Ott, Dani and Sébastien; it is a reflection of Hyundai’s reputation in international motorsport that we are able to attract such a calibre of talent. I, for one, am tremendously focused on what the coming season will bring.”