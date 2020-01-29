Porsche Carrera Cup GB

JTR confirm Orton and Knight for 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB programme

by Vince Pettit
Jamie Orton - JTR - Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

Jamie Orton will return to challenge for the Pro title in the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB once again with title-winning team JTR.

Orton started his 2019 campaign driving in the Pro-Am class, claiming three podium finishes in the three opening rounds. From the fourth round at Oulton Park, he returned to the Pro class, taking a second fifth, and second-place finish at the Cheshire circuit, ending the year eighth place in the championship.

Adam Knight made his Carrera Cup GB debut in the Am class with the Valluga Racing team in 2019, sharing the car with Adam Hatfield. The Canadian-born driver scored a third place in his only his third race in the series.

For the final three race weekends of the 2019 season Knight drove with the JTR team, taking five podiums from six races, including a win in the final race of the season.

Adam Knight - JTR
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

Team owner Nick Tandy is looking forward to JTR challenging at the front again for 2020, “We’re delighted to welcome back both drivers, they will be well prepared and committed to fighting for wins and championships in their respective Pro and Am classes,” said Tandy.

The 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season will get underway in March with the official test and media day on the Silverstone International Circuit layout, followed by the opening rounds of the championship at Donington Park on 28-29 March.

Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

