FIA World Rally ChampionshipRally

Kalle Rovanperä wins on his Toyota Yaris WRC debut at Arctic Lapland Rally

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Kalle Rovanperä
Credit: Kalle Rovanperä Media

The opening event of the Finnish Rally Championship, the Arctic Lapland Rally has been completed. As expected, Kalle Rovanperä who made his rally debut in the Toyota Yaris WRC won the unofficial overall event with 3:27.6 minutes over Teemu Asunmaa who won the official event in the SM1 class.

Both of us worked together (Kalle & Jonne) inside the car. I learned a little more stuff all the time. We had a bit of ploughing here today in the snow, but the times were pretty good, so we can be quite happy” Rovanperä told Finnish publication Yle Urheilu.

The youngest factory driver of all time will be able to hit the roads in the World Rally Championship next week as the series’ kicks off at the Rallye Monte Carlo. Then, in February, it is Sweden’s rally, traditionally known as the snow rally. However, at the moment Karlstad only receives rain.

I don’t know if this gave Monte anything, but at least it gave Sweden a good feeling, the kind of routine and rhythm that came inside that car is good for Monte

The goals of the first season in the WRC are still quite modest for the Finnish driver who took the WRC2 Pro class title last season.

“It seems to be a team plan to train as a third car. They’re all pretty tough races. Everything is so different there and the level is so hard that it takes time to be able to run whole weekend evenly. That’s what we’re going to do in the beginning of the season.” Rovanperä continued

F1 star Valtteri Bottas who also raced in the “WRC” class in an older Citroën DS3 WRC finished ninth overall.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. I grew up in the paddocks and have always been highly passionate about rallycross since. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Mercedes set Their 2020 Launch Date for Valentine’s Day

Kalle Rovanperä Ahead of WRC Debut: “I Have a Lot to Learn”

SEASON REVIEW: 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – Mercedes AMG Petronas...

Toyota GAZOO Racing Launch 2020 WRC Campaign

Bottas and Rovanperä headlining the 2020 edition of Arctic Lapland Rally

Season Review: 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship – Driver Rankings –...

F1 team principals reveal their top 10 drivers from 2019

Russell – “It’s been a pleasure driving the championship-winning W10”

Mercedes End Dual Championship Winning Campaign on Top in Abu Dhabi Testing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More