FIA World Rally Championship

Kris Meeke admits that his full-time WRC career is over

by Pontus Lindroos
Kris Meeke
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC

Kris Meeke who has been involved with Citroën Racing since 2014 and recently with Toyota Gazoo Racing last year has admitted that his full-time in FIA World Rally Championship is considered to be over for his part and he is now looking for new opportunities.

Last season the 40-years-old Northern Irishman signed a contract with the Japanese manufacturer and completed a one-year campaign in the Toyota Yaris WRC, but as the new 2020 line-up was announced and the confirmation of Esapekka Lappi joining M-Sport, he and fellow teammate Jari-Matti Latvala were left without a seat for 2020. Even though he is still under contract with Toyota he will look elsewhere for his future in motorsport.

When the driver market is like this, it’s not possible, at this stage of my career, I have to be realistic. I don’t drive for nothing. I don’t spend 200 days a year away from my family for nothing.” Meeke told Autosport.

I think Lappi will take the salary from Citroën so he doesn’t need any money. So when it’s like that… for me, I think it’s finished. I’m still talking with Toyota to be involved, maybe in some testing, and we’ll see. Certainly I’m looking at other things.

Meeke was invited to take part in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with an all-new project in the UTV class by the multiple bike champion Cyril Despres but was put on standby as his co-driver Mike Horn couldn’t attend the rally.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool.

I’m good friends with Cyril and he is involved now in this T3 class Red Bull Junior Team, I always followed it on TV. I remember Ari Vatanen doing it many years ago, Colin McRae, and everybody coming from the rallying side.” Meeke added.

I’ve always had a passion for it. Also, I’ve done some endurance events with my motorbike, so I said that when WRC is finished for me, maybe I’ll have a look. It’s huge, and you only get a true feeling of this when you come to see it. It’s something I would love to explore.”

Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. As I grew up in the paddocks when I was a kid I have always been highly passionate in rallycross. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on TheCheckeredFlag is always a pleasure for me.

