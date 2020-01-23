Kristoffersson eyeing return to Rallycross

Two-time FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson has said that he is considering a potential return to the sport this year.

The news comes as Volkswagen have ceased their factory support for the WTCR in which Kristoffersson raced last season. The Swede had initially intended to remain in the series but is now without a drive for 2020.

He has already competed in Rally Sigdal in Norway and will make an appearance at Rally Sweden later on this year, but he has yet to confirm his full-time plans for this year.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Kristoffersson said; “Everything is a bit late, I’m working on a few different things, I’m looking at rally, circuit racing and rallycross, If it would be a couple of races or more [in rallycross], if it would be in the European or World Championship, or even RallyX Nordic for some events because our main partners are Volkswagen Dealers in Sweden and Bauhaus Sweden, I don’t know.

Kristoffersson also told Motorsport.com, however, that he would like to be competitive and if he were to compete in Rallycross, it would not be just for one race, but rather contesting a full season and helping a team to move forward. “There are different options but you have to look after yourself and to make sure when you jump on a project, you have to be able to be competitive and to feel comfortable with the package you’re in ” he said.

“If you just want to go somewhere with your helmet, fly in and fly out, there are some options. But I would like to be a bit more involved than that. If you want to do something that is really good, there is maybe only two or three options.”

After spending time in WTCR, a series which has very strict homologation and BoP (Balance of power) rules, Kristoffersson also told Motorsport.com that he would love to return to Rallycross thanks to the relative freedom given in the technical regulations.

“The regulations are quite open so you can do a lot of things and make a difference as a driver. And in rallycross there is no extra weight, no weight penalties, no BoP… this is what I really like,” he told Motorsport.com.

Kristoffersson would be a welcome return to the World RX grid for many fans but only time will tell if he will return. In the meantime, Kristofferson Motorsport will make an appearance in Euro RX this season, fielding Sondre Evjen in a Volkswagen Polo RX