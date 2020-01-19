Kvyat Needs Consistency to Be Considered for Future Red Bull Drive – Marko

Daniil Kvyat does remain in with a chance of returning to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in the future providing he finds some consistency, says Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Kvyat returned to Scuderia Toro Rosso after more than a year on the side-lines at the beginning of 2019 and secured the team’s first podium finish since Sebastian Vettel won the 2008 Italian Grand Prix when he finished third in the mixed conditions in Germany.

The Russian finished thirteenth in the Drivers’ Championship in 2019, scoring thirty-seven of Toro Rosso’s eighty-five points, but began to show the kind of performances that had earned him a place within the Toro Rosso team when he debuted in 2014.

He was promoted to Red Bull the following year but after mixed results was switched back to Toro Rosso early in 2016 with Max Verstappen going the other way, and his performances after his demotion were below par as he suffered with his confidence.

A year away as Scuderia Ferrari test driver saw him regain his confidence, and Toro Rosso took a gamble on him once more in 2019, and Marko feels that should he find consistency, there is no reason why he cannot put himself back into the picture to re-join Red Bull.

“Yes, I think so,” Marko is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com’s Russian edition when asked whether Kvyat could make a return to Red Bull in the future. “He still needs to add consistency, but he had a very strong last race in Abu Dhabi.

“The podium in Hockenheim was also great, but if we talk about lap times and how he worked with the tyres, then Abu Dhabi was his best race of the season.”

Kvyat remains with the team, now renamed Scuderia AlphaTauri, alongside Pierre Gasly for the 2020 season.