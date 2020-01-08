FIA World Rally Championship

Latvala and Hänninen to enter Rally Sweden

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Jari-Matti Latvala
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Participants have started to apply for the second round of the FIA World Rally Championship, which will take place in Swedish Värmland and across the border in Norway in mid-February.

After the announcement that Latvala will not represent the Toyota works team, the Finnish driver revealed that in this season he hoped to enter five rallies with the Toyota team with the support of his sponsors.

Latvala will compete in his first rally of the 2020 season at the Swedish round of WRC, where the Finn has won four times so far in his career.

Miikka Anttila has been the co-driver of Latvala since his start in 2003, but Anttila will be the co-driver of the 2019 Finnish Rally Champion Eerik Pietarinen and he will be entering this year in a Škoda Fabia R5 Evo from TGS Worldwide. Meanwhile, Latvala’s new co-driver will be former Toyota driver Juho Hänninen.

Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

At this moment Toyota have five cars entered for the second round of WRC with Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanperä, Katsuta Takamoto and Jari-Matti Latvala, who enters with his own team Latvala Motorsport Oy. A total of eight cars are in the entry list with M-Sport still having to submit their drivers.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. As I grew up in the paddocks when I was a kid I have always been highly passionate in rallycross. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on TheCheckeredFlag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Bottas and Rovanperä headlining the 2020 edition of Arctic Lapland Rally

SEASON REVIEW: 2019 FIA World Rally Championship – Terrific Tänak Takes Maiden...

Analysis: FIA World Endurance Championship – 8 Hours of Bahrain

WEC Bahrain Rookie Test: Who impressed?

Toyota Back on Top with Bahrain One-Two

Mixed Results as Toyota Take Fastest Lap in Final Practice

Rebellion Racing Out in Front in Second Practice

Preview: FIA World Endurance Championship 2019/20 – 8 Hours of Bahrain

Toyota Announce Line-Up for WEC Rookie Test

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More