Latvala and Hänninen to enter Rally Sweden

Participants have started to apply for the second round of the FIA World Rally Championship, which will take place in Swedish Värmland and across the border in Norway in mid-February.

After the announcement that Latvala will not represent the Toyota works team, the Finnish driver revealed that in this season he hoped to enter five rallies with the Toyota team with the support of his sponsors.

Latvala will compete in his first rally of the 2020 season at the Swedish round of WRC, where the Finn has won four times so far in his career.

Miikka Anttila has been the co-driver of Latvala since his start in 2003, but Anttila will be the co-driver of the 2019 Finnish Rally Champion Eerik Pietarinen and he will be entering this year in a Škoda Fabia R5 Evo from TGS Worldwide. Meanwhile, Latvala’s new co-driver will be former Toyota driver Juho Hänninen.

Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

At this moment Toyota have five cars entered for the second round of WRC with Sébastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanperä, Katsuta Takamoto and Jari-Matti Latvala, who enters with his own team Latvala Motorsport Oy. A total of eight cars are in the entry list with M-Sport still having to submit their drivers.