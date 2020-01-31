FIA World Rally ChampionshipOff RoadRally

Loeb Adamant It’s His Own Choice to Skip Sweden

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Fabien Dufour Worldwide copyright: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Sebastien Loeb has admitted that it was his choice to miss Rally Sweden next month after talking with Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo.

Loeb was surprisingly replaced on the entry list for the second round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship by Craig Breen, just the day after his disappointing sixth place finish on Rallye Monte Carlo.

But in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe, the nine-time WRC champion was adamant that it was his own decision to miss round two and not that of his team or Adamo’s.

He said: “I didn’t have any particular desire to go (to Sweden), but as it had been decided like this with the team, I planned to respect that commitment.”

“Andrea without doubt felt something and, on Sunday evening, he asked me if I wanted to do Sweden. He told me that I could do as I felt like, but I had to decide quickly because the deadline for a change of crew was Monday.”

“It didn’t take me more than 20 seconds to decide. I knew people would react by thinking I had been kicked out. [But] to compete in Sweden in s****y conditions, when the others are going to be driving like savages and you’re going to have to pull the pin just to try and do something… I wasn’t really feeling it.”

He also admitted that although he does have more rounds planned with the team in 2020, the events he does may change to more gravel-based events. He added: “Maybe we’ll think about orientating the programme more towards gravel rallies, because it’s obvious I’m not managing the [required] times in the i20 on tarmac.”

Rally Sweden takes place between February 13-16.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

Related articles

Veiby Admits “Stupid” Monte Mistake

Gryazin After Rallye Monte-Carlo Debut: “We Achieved What We Wanted”

Preparations for Rally Sweden continue as planned

Rovanperä After WRC Debut: “It Helps to Have a Clean Rally”

Evans on Monte Carlo Podium: “We Can Build On It”

Ogier after Toyota Debut: “I Can Really Feel This Car’s Potential”

Sebastien Loeb After Rallye Monte Carlo: “It’s Certainly Not Been the Rally...

Neuville on Monte Carlo Win: “It’s an Amazing Way to Start the...

Hyundai Expands Young Driver Program – Includes Rallying for First Time

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More