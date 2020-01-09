M-Sport and Sparco continue long-standing partnership

M-Sport and Sparco who have enjoyed a long and successful partnership have announced a two-year extension. With both companies having a passion for motorsport and achieving worldwide success together with countless drivers, co-drivers and technicians, all benefitting from Sparco’s signature quality and style.

Sparco is a market leader of advanced racewear and safety equipment, and are true innovators when it comes to creating new products and technologies with their partners.

“The relationship between Sparco and M-Sport is now more than twenty years old. We are therefore proud to announce today the renewal of such an important and satisfying partnership with the structure led by Malcolm Wilson for the 2020-21 biennium in the WRC.” Claudio Pastoris, CEO of Sparco said.

“The hope is certainly to repeat the victories of past seasons together by competing at the highest levels of a series, the FIA World Rally Championship, which is a fundamental part of the history of both.”

They are currently working on a new seat design together with the M-Sport World Rally Team and the partnership have also been extended to include new projects with the M-Sport’s Poland division.

“We’re a very passionate team and it’s always been important for us to work with people who share that enthusiasm, and over the past 40 years Sparco’s passion for motorsport has seen them become an industry leader.” Malcolm Wilson, Managing Director at M-Sport added.

“Designing and developing some of the most technically advanced products on the market their innovation and quality is second to none, and I’m delighted to see our partnership continue into 2020-21.”