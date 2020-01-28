M-Sport invites BRC Champion for pre-event test later this year

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team will invite the 2020 British Rally Championship champion to join the team at their pre-event tests that are scheduled ahead for the Wales Rally GB round of WRC.

After a tough season in the championship, whoever that will be crowned the new champion title at the Galloway Hills Rally will be personally invited by the M-Sport team to follow them to the pre-event tests.

The prize will enable the champion to experience the WRC team first hand as they join together with the engineers and technicians.

They will also be available to dial themselves in ahead of the Wales Rally GB, they will do it together with the team’s top current line-up that consists of WRC drivers Esapekka Lappi, Teemu Suninen and Gus Greensmith.

The driver who has been crowned the BRC title will experience the car for first-time as they will sit alongside one of the M-Sport drivers to get a first insight on how a proper WRC car works and how the car is behaving out on the stages.

Credit: British Rally Championship

“The British Rally Championship has always been close to my heart, and it’s great to give this year’s Champion a real insight into what could be the next step of their career.” Malcolm Wilson, M-Sport Managing Director said.

“The UK has some of the best stages in the world, where some of the greatest names in rallying have perfected their skills. And having tamed those same stages this year,

Credit: M-Sport

“The 2020 Champion will have a chance to learn all they can from our FIA World Rally Championship squad – joining the team at a private test ahead of Wales Rally GB to see how the engineers fine-tune the set-up and discover first-hand how one of our top-flight drivers handles the power and performance of the Ford Fiesta WRC.” Wilson added.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often, and I hope it inspires some of British rallying’s future stars.”

M-Sport will also invite the drivers from the Junior BRC and Academy class to their headquarters in Cockermouth, just in time ahead of the final round of the championship which takes place in Scotland. All the drivers will get a tour in the factory to take a look behind in the scenes on how the team are preparing and developing all the Ford Fiesta cars for customers and in WRC.

Credit: British Rally Championship

“This is certainly a fantastic opportunity for our BRC drivers and we are grateful for the opportunity from M-Sport as they open their doors to our crews.” Iain Campbell, BRC Director said.

“The BRC Champion will get a real insight into how a WRC team operates with the day culminating in a ride in the car. Not many people get to experience the sheer spectacle of the modern-day WRC car and I think the test as a whole will open the eyes of our winner.”

“We are also delighted that our next generation of talent can see the logical next step and get up and personal with the R5 cars as well as the WRC machines with the tour of the impressive facilities.” Campbell added.

“Not that they will need it, but this will offer a great motivation ahead of the final round showdown.”