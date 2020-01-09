M-Sport reveal 90s inspired livery for 2020 WRC season

M-Sport World Rally Team has now revealed the graphic design for the Ford Fiesta WRC cars of 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, with a modern-retro inspiration from the early-to-mid ’90s will be fitted on to the Fiesta’s for the young and ambitious line-up of Suninen, Greensmith and Lappi. Yet another amazing work done by Graphic Designer Phil Dixon.

“My initial inspiration came from François Delecour’s 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth. White cars have always been popular, and with the increased support from Castrol that colour scheme was spot on,” said Phil Dixon.

“In general, the whole design has a nod to the early-to-mid 90s. The patterns and fashions of the era are really prevalent at the moment, so I was interested to create something in that style whilst still being on-trend and relevant today.”

Credit: Drew Gibson / M-Sport

The colour scheme for 2020 represents the close partnership with Ford of white and blue, and green for the increased support from the oil company Castrol. Together with the existing partners MS‑RT, Michelin, Sparco, OZ Racing, NGK, Lazer, Stilo, Acronis, Endless, Audes, Eibach and SWP that will also be displayed on the cars.

“Phil is a real talent so it’s not surprising to see his designs become fan favourites year after year. This year he’s captured a sense of nostalgia in something totally modern and inventive, and I have to say that it’s one of my favourites!” commented Richard Millener, Team Principal of M-Sport WRT.



“It’s great to see our close relationship with Ford well represented, as well as the increased support from Castrol. Many of our existing partners are also proudly displayed, and the livery looks even better close up. I hope many of you will be able to get out into the forests and service parks to see it for yourselves!”

Credit: Drew Gibson / M-Sport

The new M-Sport Evaluation Centre is fast taking shape with adding a new workshop of 10,723m2, 550 tonnes of steelwork and concrete, the facility also has a brand new test track of 2.5 kilometre that got constructed last year.

This multi-million-pound development marks a new era for the Unesco English Lake District National Park in Cumbria based team. With investment from UK Government’s Regional Growth Fund (RGF) as well as Growth Fund investment provided by Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP) the project was made possible

“Like every rally fan, I look forward to seeing our new livery and I have to say that the team have done a fantastic job this year. Rallying is at the heart of our business, and we have built a team that I am immensely proud of. But if we want to continue it’s important to diversify, and the M-Sport Evaluation Centre offers exactly that.” Malcolm Wilson, Managing Director at M-Sport said.

Credit: Drew Gibson / M-Sport

“Northern Developments are making great progress, and we are creating a fantastic facility where industry leaders from the motorsport and automotive sectors will have everything they need to follow a concept from design to production.

“I truly believe that we have something special at M-Sport, and this new development is only going to build on that – promoting Dovenby Hall as a unique centre of engineering excellence.”