M-Sport’s young stars ready to gamble in Monte Carlo

M-Sport Ford Rally Team’s young and talented drivers are now ready to take on their chance on Rallye Monte Carlo as the WRC returns to the mountains for the season-opener.

Rallye Monte Carlo is one of the most demanding on the calendar and, as WRC 3 driver ‘PEDRO’ so aptly described, ‘the changeable weather can be as unpredictable as the roulette wheel.’

M-Sport went out for a four-day testing on the mix surfaces of the mountain roads around Monte Carlo earlier this month with Teemu Suninen, Gus Greensmith and the new face in the team, Esapekka Lappi which joined M-Sport after Citroën Racing retired from the sport. All drivers got strong grip of the Fiestas and all are now ready for the 2020 season.

Credit: Drew Gibson / M-Sport

With an average age of just 25, this year’s driver line-up looks to the future but there is also a nod to the past with two Finns behind the wheel of the #3 and #4 Ford for the first time since 2011 – both keen to deliver and maybe even replicate the success of fellow Finn Marcus Grönholm who powered his Ford Focus RS WRC to victory at Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2006.

“I’m really looking forward to this season and excited to see what we can do over the next 12 months. We’ve got a young team, but it’s also a very experienced and ambitious one and I think we have every chance of bringing home some victories this year.” Richard Millener, Team Principal at M-Sport said.

“There’s no tougher start than Rallye Monte-Carlo, but we’re definitely up for the fight. And looking at some of the videos from our pre-event test, Esapekka [Lappi], Teemu [Suninen] and Gus [Greensmith] are fairly rapid behind the wheel of the Fiesta – so I’d say we have as good a chance as anyone when it comes to securing a strong result next week.”