Manaf Hijawi becomes first Jordanian British F3 driver as he signs for Douglas Motorsport for 2020

UAE Formula 4 Trophy and MRF Challenge graduate Manaf Hijawi has joined Douglas Motorsport for the 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship.

He becomes the team’s second signing after the Northamptonshire-based squad resigned Kiern Jewiss earlier this week for a full-throated championship assault.

Despite only starting his single-seater career at the back end of last year, he has already proved his skills on the world stage. He achieved a podium finish in each of his three race meeting and now intends to carry that momentum forward as he makes the huge step to racing in British F3 this year.

Manaf Hijjawi said: “I’ve always looked up to a series like the BRDC British F3 Championship. The anticipation is definitely building now that it’s official and pre-season testing is only a month away. It will be great to meet everyone in the team and drive the car for the first time.

“It’s going to be my first full season in formula racing, so I’ll be doing everything possible to make the preparation for it the best it can be. There’s a lot to learn and I’m confident a very strong season is possible with a team such as Douglas Motorsport supporting me.”

The Jordanian racer started his single-seater career in the notoriously competitive MRF Challenge and is currently fourth in the series after two of three race meetings in the Winter series. After positive perfromances at the Dubai Autodrome and the Bahrain International Circuit, the final event of the series to take place at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai on 14-16 February.

Also, he impressed on the big stage while racing in the UAE Formula 4 Trophy on the same weekend as last year’s Formula 1 season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP in his first and only outing in the UAE Formula 4 Trophy. He claimed another podium finish in the second race of the weekend as he showcased his potential on his transition to car racing.

Douglas Motorsport Team Principal Wayne Douglas commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Manaf to Douglas Motorsport for the 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship. He’s shown in UAE F4 and MRF that he has huge talent and the potential to succeed in his motorsport career.

“Racing in a new country whilst learning a new car and a host of new circuits is going to be a huge challenge for him, so as a team we will be working hard to support him this year and give him everything he needs to achieve his goals for the season.”

The 2020 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship begins in earnest with the first race meeting of the season on Easter weekend at Oulton Park between 11-13 April in what is set to be a challenging season for the Jordanian racer.

