McLaren announce partnership with Unilever

by Findlay Grant
Credit: McLaren F1 Team

McLaren F1 Team have announced they are to begin a multi-year deal with Unilever.

The partnership aims to help the company develop in the fields of engineering, digital and talent, through McLaren’s worldwide reputation and experience in performance engineering, also helping to create an Engineering Academy.

The company has had links with Formula 1 before, having a previous long-term partnership with Williams Racing in promoting their Rexona brand.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said, “McLaren and Unilever are two organisations with a global reputation for innovating, inspiring and leading in the technology industry.

For more than 50 years, McLaren has been an innovator in engineering and the driving force behind cutting-edge technological firsts and pioneering breakthroughs.”

Brown was optimistic about the opportunities the partnership will bring for both parties.

“This partnership allows us to share knowledge and expertise between two global organisations, developing in integral areas to both businesses. We are looking forward to starting this partnership in the 2020 season.”

Chief engineer at Unilever, Dave Penrith, added, “This is a very exciting partnership for both Unilever and McLaren. Together we will use our combined efforts to solve both current and future challenges with some of the best engineering minds in the world, and also develop the next level of talent within our companies.

“The application of McLaren technology and culture will be an important component as we make our business ever more agile, sustainable and responsive to customers and consumers.”

