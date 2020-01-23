Melrose teams up with In2Racing for Porsche Carrera Cup GB bid

22-year-old Scottish racer Seb Melrose will join the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for 2020 with In2Racing after enjoying the Porsche GB taster day at Silverstone at the end of last season.

Melrose made the move from single seaters to GT cars in 2019 after enjoying success Formula Ford 1600 Racing.

“Although I tried so hard to win the Scottish title, it taught me such a lot and was what I needed, with race craft,” he explained.

In 2019 he was presented with an opportunity to switch to sportscars with Walkenhorst BMW at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

“I had never raced or tested a tin top or GT car, but there was a deal on the table to race a Walkenshorst BMW in the VLN Series on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit. It was a good time in my career to make a move and so the first time I sat in the car was the weekend of my first race,” he added.

Looking ahead to 2020 Melrose had made the decision to follow the GT career path and was initially looking to head back to the German series before the opportunity came up to test the Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup car.

“I was probably looking at moving into a GT4 in VLN this year and then I was invited to the Carrera Cup taster day,” he explained.

“I then discussed it with my Godfather Dario Franchitti (former Indy 500 winner) who convinced me that the TOCA package was the place to be for me and my sponsors, in either BTCC or Carrera Cup.

“In2Racing showed at the end of 2019 that they had a very fast car and were right at the front so I am pleased to have signed to race with them and I am really looking forward to the opening round of the Championship,” he concluded.

In2Racing’s Nick Dudfield added, “At the Porsche taster last year Seb really stood out as a driver and someone we wanted to get on board for 2020/21. So we are extremely pleased to start working with Seb and his backers in the Carrera Cup this season,”