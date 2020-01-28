Neuville on Monte Carlo Win: “It’s an Amazing Way to Start the Season”

Thierry Neuville says his Rallye Monte Carlo win was “something we chased for a while.”

Hyundai driver Neuville won his maiden Monte Carlo rally after an incredible battle with Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans and the championship leader was over the moon to take the victory.

He said on his success: “This is an amazing way to start the season and a fantastic feeling. I am really pleased that we have finally taken victory in Monte-Carlo; it’s been something we’ve chased for a while. We’ve come close before but now we’ve done it.”

“It has not been an easy weekend, but I have picked up confidence as the event progressed, working very closely with the team and my gravel crew, who have done a great job. We’ve really been able to increase our feeling and comfort in the car the past few days.”

The Belgian added: “I could really push, and we’ve seen the results from the stage times. We were also able to take maximum points in the Power Stage. Our 13th WRC win – such a lucky number! My thanks to the whole team, it’s the perfect way to start a new season.”

After his victory, Neuville also donated €10,000 to the Association Reves charity as he began his pledge to give a local organisation on every round of the championship a contribution throughout the 2020 season.

Round two of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Sweden, takes place between February 13-16.