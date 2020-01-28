FIA World Rally ChampionshipOff RoadRally

Ogier after Toyota Debut: “I Can Really Feel This Car’s Potential”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Toyota GAZOO Racing

Sebastien Ogier believes he and Toyota can “make great things together” after his second-place result on Rallye Monte Carlo.

Ogier on his debut for the team battled with Thierry Neuville and teammate Elfyn Evans throughout the event and stole second from the Welshman on the Power Stage.

The six-time WRC champion believes that both he and the car made a promising start to the season and that it’ll only get better as the year unfolds.

He said after crossing the finish line on Sunday afternoon: “There were some good moments during the weekend where we felt good in the car, some where I didn’t have enough confidence to really push the limits, but I really feel this car’s potential. I really enjoyed to drive it and I’m sure with a little bit more time, we’ll make great things together.”

“I feel good honestly, it’s a positive result. Of course, I had hoped to deliver even more and bring the team a win straight away. But it’s always such a huge challenge to adapt to a new environment, especially on such a challenging rally, so I think we can be happy.”

“I tried to stay in my comfort zone the whole weekend, not overdo it. We missed it by just a little bit, but 22 points is very good for the championship.”

Ogier had previously won the season opener for the last six years between 2014 and 2019 driving for Volkswagen Motorsport, M-Sport Ford and Citroen Racing before he switched to Toyota over the winter.

