Ogier Ahead of Toyota Debut: “We have a Good Chance of Fighting for a Seventh Title”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Aurelien Vialatte / Red Bull Content Pool

Sebastien Ogier says that his Toyota GAZOO Racing Yaris WRC has been “good” in pre-season testing ahead of next weekend’s Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Ogier moved to the Japanese manufacturer over the winter after Citroen left the World Rally Championship and the six-time champion believes that he’s made the right choice to join the Tommi Mäkinen led team for 2020.

He said ahead of next weekend’s opening round: “I’m excited to start my first rally in the Toyota Yaris WRC. Every car has different characteristics and it takes some kilometres to learn about them, but so far it has been good in the tests. We want to fight for a seventh title this year, and I believe we can have a good chance with this car.”

“Rallye Monte-Carlo is an event with special emotions for me. I remember at the end of the 1990s, coming to spectate and Tommi was winning a lot – he was the first idol I had in rallying. Myself and Julien (Ingrassia) obviously have a very strong record too, and every year there is more and more pressure to try and continue that. It’s always a big challenge and one that I definitely enjoy.”

The Frenchman effectively replaces 2019 champion Ott Tänak who has moved to arch rivals Hyundai and he fronts a completely new line-up at Toyota alongside Elfyn Evans who moves from M-Sport Ford and Kalle Rovanperä, who makes his debut in the series after dominating in WRC2 PRO last year when driving for Skoda.

Rallye-Monte Carlo take place next weekend between January 23-26.

Steven Batey

