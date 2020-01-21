Oliver Ciesla – “WRC+ All Live continues to go from strength to strength”

For 2020 there will be big changes for the FIA World Rally Championship in terms of media engagement.

A brand new website has been introduced for WRC just-in-time for the season curtain-raiser in Rallye Monte-Carlo.

A new colour scheme for WRC will be seen this year with the introduction of orange to be used with the branding, replacing the green of previous years. The new website has improved functionality for fans and contains live timing, videos, news, live text updates from rallies and the WRC shop.

WRC+ All Live platform has got a new fresh look for this year and will continue to broadcast live from the stages of every round for paid subscribers.

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla spoke of the fresh look the championship brand and the changes to WRC’s digital presence.

“WRC’s global TV audience remains strong and totalled more than 800 million once again in 2019.” said Ciesla.

“We have exciting free-to-air broadcast partners in 2020. In Britain, we have completed a new multi-year agreement with ITV4, Finnish network YLE has extended its contract mid-term until 2022 and we have also prolonged with TVE in Spain. We also continue with pay-TV networks Canal+ in France and DAZN in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Italy. “

“The WRC has an all-new championship website at wrc.com. This forms part of a major championship rebrand which sees the introduction of orange as the WRC’s new colour scheme.

“The website, which is launched for Monte-Carlo, has improved functionality for fans and contains all the essentials such as live timing, videos, news, live text updates from rallies and the WRC shop.

“Last year we registered 2.3 billion impressions on the official social media channels of the WRC, the teams and drivers, with more than 300 million video views, and I’m confident that figure will continue to grow. In 2019 the WRC manufacturers were mentioned online 40 per cent more often than the previous year.”

“WRC+ All Live continues to go from strength to strength. The All Live platform has also been refreshed with a new layout and design to ensure it has the same look and identity as the website.

“All Live will continue to broadcast every special stage from every round, as well as key interviews, features and expert analysis from the service park.

“Fans can once again enjoy more than 25 hours of live coverage from each round, or enjoy it later on-demand whenever and wherever they want,” Ciesla added.