Østberg Gets Full Citroen WRC2 Campaign; Rossel Enters Six Rounds in WRC3

Mads Østberg will again enter the WRC2 championship in a factory-supported Citroen C3 R5 while teammate Yohan Rossel will get a six-round WRC3 campaign.

Former WRC driver Østberg competed in WRC2 PRO with the team last season and he’ll enter the main WRC-support category again this year in an eight-round campaign beginning with Rally Monte-Carlo, with Rossel entering WRC3 in a similarly prepared C3.

2019 saw the Norwegian take a class win on Rally Spain on his way to second in the class, although he was often outpaced by champion Kalle Rovanperä, and this season he has set his sights firmly on winning the series.

Ostberg competed in WRC2 PRO last season with the team. Photo Credit: Citroen Racing

He said on his return to the championship: “It’s great to be continuing with everyone in the team. We worked hard on the car’s development last year, with the main evolutions notably concerning its brakes, suspension and engine performance.”

“That should give us a certain edge in 2020. Along with Torstein (Eriksen), our aim is to win as many rounds as possible and claim the title. I am very happy that our cooperation with Citroën is continuing and it’s nice to be joining forces with Yohan.”

“It’s always positive to have a team-mate. I can hardly wait for this year’s Rallye Monte-Carlo to get the season under way. We will do our absolute best to come away with a strong result.”

Rossel will get a six round 2020 WRC3 season. Photo Credit: Citroen Racing

Rossel meanwhile sees himself step up to WRC3 after claiming the French Rally Championship last season and he’ll enter six of the same events as Østberg. He commented on the move: “I am thrilled to be continuing my adventure with PSA Motorsport with backing from the FFSA [Fédération Française de Sport Automobile].”

“Thanks to Citroën and Peugeot one-make championships, we have managed to work our way up the ladder and we now have the good fortune to be embarking on our first full world-class season with help from Citroën, Total and Michelin. We have so much to learn and our aim is to stay clear of trouble and finish well at the end of the year.”

“I am delighted to be teaming up with Mads. His experience of the world championship will clearly be a big help, especially on the Monte Carlo where tyre choice is such a big challenge. I won the two-wheel drive class on this event last year and I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like with four-wheel drive!”

Rally Monte-Carlo takes place between January 24-26.