FIA World Rally Championship

Pedro – “We were on course for a really good result, but this was a very difficult rally”

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: M-Sport

Massimo ‘Pedro’ Pedretti who was entered in the WRC3 class for M-Sport ended Rallye Monte-Carlo in an accident on the penultimate stage.

‘Pedro’ and co-driver Emanuele Baldaccini also overcame two punctures in the rally and were on course to secure a career-best sixth in class before running wide and damaging the radiator of the Fiesta R5 MkII.

“We were on course for a really good result, but this was a very difficult rally and in Monte-Carlo it’s not over until the final stage.” ‘Pedro’ said.

I made a little mistake reading the conditions, and the car ended up off the road.

It was a shame to end the weekend like this, but we still got a lot of good experience and I am sure that next year’s Rallye Monte-Carlo will be better.”

The tricky conditions at Rallye Monte-Carlo played for the Italian, he is now looking for redemption from the accident as he will be back at Rallye Monte-Carlo again next season.

“’PEDRO’ was also on course for a great result in WRC 3, so it’s a real shame what happened on that penultimate stage. The car just got away from him on a slippery section, but he drove really well this weekend and I hope he takes that confidence forward to his next event.” Richard Millener, Team Principal said.

Find us on Facebook - Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Lappi – “It was a very challenging event and not always so...

Fourmaux – “It’s been a bit of a frustrating event because we...

Katsuta records his strongest finish yet on the Rallye Monte-Carlo

Ogier happy with first podium for Toyota in Monte-Carlo

Solberg to drive factory-supported Škoda Fabia in WRC3

M-Sport Break Points Record in Monte-Carlo

Oliver Solberg – “I was coming here to learn and I learned...

Rhys Yates impresses on his M-Sport WRC2 debut with fourth place

Breen gets Hyundai Motorsport call up for Rally Sweden

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More