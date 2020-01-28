Pedro – “We were on course for a really good result, but this was a very difficult rally”

Massimo ‘Pedro’ Pedretti who was entered in the WRC3 class for M-Sport ended Rallye Monte-Carlo in an accident on the penultimate stage.

‘Pedro’ and co-driver Emanuele Baldaccini also overcame two punctures in the rally and were on course to secure a career-best sixth in class before running wide and damaging the radiator of the Fiesta R5 MkII.

“We were on course for a really good result, but this was a very difficult rally and in Monte-Carlo it’s not over until the final stage.” ‘Pedro’ said.

“I made a little mistake reading the conditions, and the car ended up off the road.“

“It was a shame to end the weekend like this, but we still got a lot of good experience and I am sure that next year’s Rallye Monte-Carlo will be better.”

The tricky conditions at Rallye Monte-Carlo played for the Italian, he is now looking for redemption from the accident as he will be back at Rallye Monte-Carlo again next season.

“’PEDRO’ was also on course for a great result in WRC 3, so it’s a real shame what happened on that penultimate stage. The car just got away from him on a slippery section, but he drove really well this weekend and I hope he takes that confidence forward to his next event.” Richard Millener, Team Principal said.