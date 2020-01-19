Pit Building Complex completed ahead of the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix

The pit building has been completed at the Hanoi Circuit, ahead of the inagural Vietnam Grand Prix, which will take place on the weeked of 3-5 April 2020 as round three of the new 2020 Formula 1 Championship season.

The three-hundred-metre long building is purpose built for Formula 1 and will be home to all ten teams’ cars during the Grand Prix weekend.

CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, Ms. Le Ngoc Chi, confirmed that the building was ready as the venue continues to prepare itself for its first ever race.

“This is an important moment in the development of the Hanoi Circuit and another vital milestone in the lead up to Vietnam’s first ever Formula 1 race weekend,” she commented.

“Like the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature which have inspired the Pit Building’s design, we hope this structure will become another iconic Hanoi landmark.“

Track Nearing Completion as Vietnam Continues Preparations for First Race

Ms Le Ngoc Chi, also confirmed that the track is almost ready to go, with the grandstands beginning to be put into place ahead of the race at the beginning of April.

“With the track itself nearing completion and grandstands starting to go up as the event draws ever closer, the excitement levels for the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 are rapidly growing,” she said.

“We are ready and we look forward to seeing you in Hanoi very soon.”

The pit building itself is three stories in height. In addition to hosting all the teams garages, the new bespoke building will play host to the Formula 1 Paddock Club, which will allow guests to be able to see the pit lane and starting grid.

It is expected that the track itself will be finished by the end of January.