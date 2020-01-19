Formula 1

Pit Building Complex completed ahead of the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix

by Ellie Jane
written by Ellie Jane
Credit: The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation

The pit building has been completed at the Hanoi Circuit, ahead of the inagural Vietnam Grand Prix, which will take place on the weeked of 3-5 April 2020 as round three of the new 2020 Formula 1 Championship season.

The three-hundred-metre long building is purpose built for Formula 1 and will be home to all ten teams’ cars during the Grand Prix weekend.

CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, Ms. Le Ngoc Chi, confirmed that the building was ready as the venue continues to prepare itself for its first ever race.

“This is an important moment in the development of the Hanoi Circuit and another vital milestone in the lead up to Vietnam’s first ever Formula 1 race weekend,” she commented.

“Like the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature which have inspired the Pit Building’s design, we hope this structure will become another iconic Hanoi landmark.

Track Nearing Completion as Vietnam Continues Preparations for First Race

Ms Le Ngoc Chi, also confirmed that the track is almost ready to go, with the grandstands beginning to be put into place ahead of the race at the beginning of April.

With the track itself nearing completion and grandstands starting to go up as the event draws ever closer, the excitement levels for the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 are rapidly growing,” she said.

We are ready and we look forward to seeing you in Hanoi very soon.”

The pit building itself is three stories in height. In addition to hosting all the teams garages, the new bespoke building will play host to the Formula 1 Paddock Club, which will allow guests to be able to see the pit lane and starting grid.

It is expected that the track itself will be finished by the end of January.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ellie Jane

Writer for Checkered Flag, all about F1.

Related articles

Mercedes set Their 2020 Launch Date for Valentine’s Day

Williams Announce Roy Nissany as Official Test Driver for the 2020 F1...

Alexander Albon Showed Potential Early on During Toro Rosso Stay – Franz...

Verstappen Eyeing Return of Red Bull Domination Within Formula 1

Williams on Ticktum: “I think he’s got great talent, and I think...

Leclerc and Beganovic join Ferrari Driver Academy

Vettel – I’m confident that I can beat anyone out there

Study reveals $506.3m benefit to Baku through F1 race

W Series to race alongside F1 in USA and Mexico this year

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More