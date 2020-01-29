FIA World Rally Championship

Preparations for Rally Sweden continue as planned

by Pontus Lindroos
After many days of mild weather there is renewed hope from the Rally Sweden organisers as the forecast before the rally promises snow as preperations for the upcoming round two of FIA World Rally Championship continue.

Despite the weather being slightly warmer compared to previous years, the organisation is pushing with full speed ahead to make it happens. They are confident that the current forecast for cold weather will bring frozen roads and more snow to the rally.

Glenn Olsson, CEO of Rally Sweden has spent a week at the first round at Rallye Monte-Carlo consulting with the key skateholders of the series and the teams over the current conditions and the various scenarios foreseen in Värmland.

FIA and WRC Promoter gave the organisers support to continue provided the weather conditions allow for the safe running of the event.

We will continuously report and consult with the FIA and WRC Promoter and if the weather develops as the forecast, we don’t see any problems in running the event as planned,” Olsson said.

The weather is unfortunately one aspect of the rally we can’t control, but our entire organisation is working hard to prepare for another great edition of Rally Sweden for both competitors and fans.”

Rally Sweden is scheduled to take place on 13-16 February in the Swedish Värmland region and across the border in Norway.

