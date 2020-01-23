Rally Portugal reveal stage route

The Portuguese round of the FIA World Rally Championship is set to be “more thrilling and more competitive than ever” according to the organisers.

The itinerary consists of 22 special stages which will span over 300 kilometres of Portuguese countryside. The official start will get underway in Coimbra, with spectators getting the opportunity to get up close and personal with the drivers and cars in the service park.

Shakedown will take place on Thursday the 22 May on the 4.60km Paredas stage. Friday will consist of a double loop of the Lousa, Góis, and Arganil stages. The action on Friday will be rounded out by SS 7 in Mortágua and the only Super Special Stage, SSS 8, in Lousada.

Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Saturday will see the return of the fearsome Amarante stage, which this year has been shortened by 7km. Nonetheless, it remains a tough challenge for the drivers at just over 30km long. Amarante is preceded by Viero Do Minho and Cabaceiras de Basto, two challenging 20km stages. Saturday will be rounded out by a double loop of the short Porto Street Stage which should provide a great spectacle for the spectators.

The final day of the event will feature six tests, with the return of the Felgueiras stage to the WRC alongside Montim and Fafe. Each of these will be run twice. Fafe will be transformed into the power stage for the second run, giving extra points for the top five.

Vodafone Rally Portugal is set to take place from the 21-24 May 2020. You can catch all the action with WRC+ All Live.