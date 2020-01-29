Rallyday and Prodive join forces for 2020 spectacular

76-year-old rally legend Jimmy McRae and father of Colin McRae will drive the 1996 Subaru Impreza 555, the car that his son used in the FIA World Rally Championship as part of the Prodrive’s extended display at Rallyday.

The Group N car was the car Colin used to take a victory in the 1996 edition of Rally Catalunya before the championship switched over to WRC specs in 1997.

Jimmy who is a five-time British Rally Champion is a regular of the Rallyday event, but this summer will be even more special with a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Colin’s 1995 title WRC planned.

“In a year when we’re celebrating a very, very special season from Colin McRae, to have Prodrive with us as a partner for the event is fantastic news. Tom Davis, Rallyday organiser said.

“When you think about Colin and Derek [Ringer] or Colin and Nicky [Grist] competing, you think of them in the blue and yellow of a Prodrive Subaru. Prodrive really is an iconic brand, one that’s recognised around the world and to have that 555, the last one Colin won in is very special. “

“The blue and yellow was also synonymous with Richard Burns and Robert Reid and having their Safari-winner with us is such a treat. Prodrive brought the 6R4 last year and we saw what a huge draw that was.”

“To have them promising a surprise sixth entry as well only serves to further whet the appetite for rally fans.” Davis added.

Prodrive has prepared some of the finest rally cars and has won multiple World Rally Championship titles. The British firm will display some extraordinary machines from their rally history, including a Porsche 911 SC RS from 1984 that Saeed Al-Hajri drove in the Middle East Rally Championship and an MG Metro 6R4 from 1986 Jimmy Mcrae used in British Open Championship.

The Subaru Impreza 555 from 1996 that Jimmy McRae will use will be joined by a Subaru Impreza from 2000 that British rally icon Richard Burns drove to victory in Rally Safari and a Mini John Cooper Works from 2011 that Dani Sordo used in Wales Rally GB. Prodrive will have a sixth car displayed too but is a secret until the event takes place.

“It is great to see how Rallyday has remained true to its roots and, over the last two decades, grown to become the biggest annual celebration of rallying in this country. David Richards, Prodrive chairman said

“We’re bringing some of our most iconic rally cars from the last 35 years and I am sure they will be in very good company.”

Rallyday event will take place at Castle Combe Circuit in Wiltshire on 20 July.