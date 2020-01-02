Rallytechnology to field two cars in all new Projekt E series

The multiple Polish Rally Championship and internationally-renowned Rallytechnology rally team has confirmed to do a full participation in the 2020 Projekt E series and to field two cars, Rallytechnology said the possibility of building their own race cars incorporating a common powertrain package from Stohl Advanced Research and Development (STARD) within a cost-controlled regulation was a key factor in the decision to enter Projekt E.

Rallytechnology already have confirmed the first driver and there have been ongoing conversations with Polish drivers since Stohl Advanced Research and Development (STARD) demonstrated the Projekt E car in the Barborka rally in Warsaw two weeks ago, the team plans to have the first car ready for testing in March 2020.

Having dominated the Polish Rally scene with 2019 WRC2 runner up Kajetan Kajetanowicz for a number of years and having established and strengthened their race team operation in various areas, Rallytechnology identified Projekt E as the ideal opportunity for private teams to run high-performing electric race cars.

“Our company became successful by building and racing group N rallycars. We want to be building our own cars again, which is possible in Projekt E.” said Robert Gabryszewski, CEO Rallytechnology.

“Combined with the all-electric powertrain from STARD and the cost controlling regulation, this concept offers us a great business opportunity as a race car builder and team. So we see it as a huge opportunity for us to be among the first in this future area and at the same time take our company to the next level. Rallycross is no stranger to our team so we plan to offer world top level service from the start.

“You can put the EV powertrain easily into a R5 rolling chassis with the support STARD provides, and this is exactly our solution. The cost of the complete car is then marginally higher than one of our three R5s but considering the very low running cost of the Projekt E car, and our optimized structure, I expect we can offer very competitive packages.

“In the rally scene, we are well known and have had great successes since we started back in 2006. Electric racing, from our point of view, will definitely be the future, but up until now there was no option for a private team to even think about EV racing because of a lack of options.

“The Projekt E electric rallycross series is the first-ever affordable option to build and race proper EV race cars for private teams like us. So it is a little bit like we have waited for exactly this opportunity. Next year will definitely be very exciting for us.”

Michael Sakowicz, the CEO of STARD, welcomed the Polish team’s entry. “Having the renowned rally team Rallytechnology participating in Projekt E is great for the series,”

“Their plan to build their cars based on a R5 chassis and integrating our Projekt E powertrain kit is the perfect choice to get a cost-efficient yet competitive car. Rallytechnology are well known in the market. I think they can be a great option for drivers looking for a turnkey arrive and drive rental option.”

