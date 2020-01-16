Formula 1

Renault F1 Team reveal 2020 launch date

by Pontus Lindroos
Daniel Ricciardo - Renault F1 Team in the 2019 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Free Practice 2
Credit: Renault Sport

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team has now officially revealed the launch date for the R.S.20 car and it will be presented at L’Atelier Renault on 12 February.

Renault is the fourth team to announce the launch date after Ferrari, Alpha Tauri and McLaren. It will take place one day after Ferrari and one day before McLaren.

This year’s drivers line-up consists of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon. Ocon who was without a seat last year and was the reserve driver for Mercedes will now return to F1 this season for Renault, replacing Nico Hülkenberg.

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Renault finished fourth in the constructors’ championship last season behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. This year it will be the fifth season they will be in the F1 after they returned as a factory team in 2016.

Nick Chester has departed from the team after 19 years, but Renault has hired the former McLaren tech chief Pat Fry and former Williams engineer Dirk de Beer, Dirk will be Renault’s head of aerodynamics.

