Solberg to drive factory-supported Škoda Fabia in WRC3

Oliver Solberg, the 18-year-old rally star and son of Petter Solberg will be driving a Škoda Motorsport supported Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in upcoming rounds of the WRC3 championship. The car was formerly known as the R5 Evo before the R5 category was renamed into Rally2 by the FIA for this season.

Solberg, who became the youngest ever winner of an FIA ERC rally last season, tested the new car for the first time this month and will be running the car in cooperation with Škoda Motorsport to drive on selected rounds of this year’s WRC3 class, with the first start in Rally Sweden in two weeks.

“ŠKODA has such an amazing history in the sport of rallying. Look back all the time and you see them there. From before I was born ŠKODA has been building World Rally Cars and more recently the FABIA R5 has been right at the front and winning in the WRC and all around the world for so many years,” Solberg said

“It’s a fantastic honour and a really huge honour for me to drive with the support of ŠKODA. I went to the ŠKODA Motorsport headquarters in Mladá Boleslav already and, wow, what a cool place that is. It was so impressive.” Solberg said.

Credit: Škoda Motorsport

“It’s not so difficult to see how this car is so successful,”

“I heard they sold already 330 FABIA rally cars around the world and I can say I agree with the decision those customers made! It’s a great car with really nice balance, grip and power.”

“We still drive the Polo on some rounds, the main thing for me now is to try to make experience on as many WRC rounds as possible this year.“

“Everybody talks about how much experience you need and how important it is – I saw that for myself in Wales last year.“

Credit: Škoda Motorsport

“These WRC rounds are tougher and longer than anything me and Aaron [Johnston, co-driver] have done before. But I’ve got to tell you, this year is like a dream for me.

“Driving in the world championship is all I ever wanted to do. OK being world champion is also something I’m still dreaming to, and with ŠKODA Motorsport’s support I’m really on the right road.” Solberg added.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity for us. To be supported by ŠKODA Motorsport, who have brought along many young talents over the years, is very special and I’m so proud to be part of this experience.”