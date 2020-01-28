FIA World Rally Championship

Suninen – “It’s good that I can set strong times on an event like this”

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: M-Sport

Teemu Suninen, who had to restart Rallye Monte-Carlo after his transmission failure on Thursday, struggled to commit through the morning loop on Friday but came out stronger for rest of the rally and took a well deserved eighth-place finish.

The young Finn was quick when the conditions were more consistent and he proved that on the final day of the rally. The eighth-place finish for Suninen was his career-best result at Monte-Carlo.

“This is my best result from Monte and I think the best we could have done this weekend, so I am really happy with that,” Suninen said.

I managed to concentrate only on myself and what we were doing, and that seemed to work pretty well.

It was a very challenging event and not always so easy, but we improved stage by stage and learnt a lot over the course of the weekend – so I’d say it’s been a positive start to the season.”

Focused on showing his pace through the Wolf Power Stage, Suninen split the top-three and was the fastest man through the second half of the stage. He did secure an additional three championship points for the third-fastest time.

“It was also pretty satisfying to see Teemu split the top-three on the Power Stage.Richard Millener, Team Principal said.

You could see from the splits that he had the pace when the conditions were more consistent, and he proved that again this afternoon.

It’s been a solid start, and I think the team can be really proud of the way they picked themselves up after the initial disappointment at the beginning of the weekend.”

Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
