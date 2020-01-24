Tänak and Järveoja kept in hospital overnight following high-speed accident

Following their high-speed accident this morning on the fourth stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo, reigning FIA World Rally Champion Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja are being kept in hospital overnight for precautionary checks.

The Estonians were 9.2 kilometres in to the 20.68km Saint-Clément – Freissinières test when the car left the road at high speed, tumbling end-over-end, knocking over a tree and landing on the road below.

Thankfully as a testament to modern-day rally cars the pair emerged from the wreck of the Hyundai i20 WRC unaided.

Hyundai Motorsport has recovered the car back to the service park in Gap and will start assessing the damage. Tänak and Järveoja will take no further part in the rally, while teammates Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul and Sébastien Loeb/Daniel Elena continue.

Team Principal Andrea Adamo said: “Most importantly, I am pleased that Ott and Martin are fine after their accident in this morning’s loop. Our priority in such situations is always the condition of the crew first and foremost.

“It is customary after such incidents for hospital check-ups, the results of which were clear. They will remain there for monitoring overnight, which is again routine procedure. Secondary to all of this, we have brought their car back to the Service Park and have retired the crew from this event.”