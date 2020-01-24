Tänak – ” It would have been nice to continue for a bit longer”

Ott Tänak, was involved in a high-speed crash at stage four at Saint-Clément earlier today, thankfully both him and co-driver Martin Järveoja are feeling fine and are looking forward to getting out in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC again soon.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed earlier today that the car have been recovered to the service park after the accident but both Tänak and Järveoja had to retire the rally due to being sent to the hospital overnight for precautionary checks.

Tänak started the day in third place and one the opening-stage of the day set the third fastest time. He got caught out in a spin due to the black ice on the road, which meant he lost valuable time.

“First of all, Martin and I feel fine. We are recovering well and will be fit soon. In the early stages with the car we’ve been improving step by step. Last night, I really couldn’t understand everything that was happening,” Tänak said.

“Overnight we managed to work quite a lot with the engineers and this morning the car already felt better. Still, of course, it would have been nice to continue for a bit longer to improve the feeling and to adapt again, but it is how it is.“

“Yes, we had some moments already before the accident. Basically, in the first stage this morning, we were caught out by black ice where we had a spin.”

“I must say it was proper Monte-Carlo; we really had some tricky conditions and it’s been challenging. I’m sure everyone had some moments and it’s normal in these kinds of conditions.” Tänak added.